Days of Our Lives recap (March 20, 2025): EJ confronts Kate while Johnny struggles to deal with his father’s truth

In the episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on March 20, 2025, Javi made a bold decision to invite Leo to move in with him, which shocked Gabi. Even though she strongly disagreed, Javi insisted that he loved Leo, leaving Gabi no choice but to accept the situation under strict rules.

Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Jada tried to turn Rachel against EJ, setting up a conflict between them. At the same time, EJ and Kate argued over past secrets, leading to serious threats. When Kate revealed the truth about Johnny’s conception, EJ became furious and swore revenge. Johnny, devastated by what he learned about his father, turned to Rafe for support.

As emotions ran high, Kristen had to make a tough choice between loyalty and survival. In the end, she decided to work with Jada, while EJ came up with a plan to protect himself.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Thursday, March 20, 2025

Javi and Leo’s move-in causes tension

At the beginning of the Days of Our Lives episode, Javi helped Leo pack his things at the Salem Inn, eager to start their life together. But Leo panicked when he realized Rafe and Gabi didn’t know about his move. Javi assured him their family would accept him, but Leo wasn’t so sure.

At the Hernandez home, Gabi, already stressed about EJ, was shocked when Javi arrived with Leo’s suitcases. When Javi announced Leo was moving in, Gabi lost her temper, reminding him of Leo’s past betrayals. Javi then stunned her by declaring his love for Leo.

Leo walked in as the argument escalated. When Gabi asked him to leave, Javi threatened to go too. Gabi was left with no choice but to allow Leo to move in under strict conditions.

Jada pressures Rachel while Kristen panics

Jada told Paulina they had a key witness, Rachel Blake, who had seen enough to prove Rafe was held in Aremid and had encountered EJ in the DiMera tunnels. But Paulina doubted she’d betray her family.

Meanwhile, Kristen grew nervous, holding her late mother’s gun. When Rachel walked in, she jokingly suggested displaying it. Their conversation turned serious when Rachel accused Kristen of not truly protecting her. Kristen promised to always keep her safe, but warned her to be careful with Jada investigating.

EJ and Kate’s war of words

At the pub on Days of Our Lives, EJ angrily confronted Kate for telling Johnny the truth about his conception. Kate defended herself, saying Johnny had pressed her for answers. When EJ learned Roman was also involved, he nearly stormed off to confront him.

Kate warned EJ that his past was catching up to him, accusing him of manipulating lives just like before. When EJ threatened to expose her past crimes, she fired back, warning him to stay away from her children.

Rafe steps up to support Johnny

Johnny went for a jog but couldn’t clear his mind. After leaving a message for Sami, he ran into Rafe. They discussed EJ’s actions, with Johnny frustrated over the damage his father had caused.

Rafe confirmed Johnny’s suspicions, saying EJ was responsible for many painful events. Johnny wished he could find proof to take him down. Their conversation turned serious when Johnny revealed he knew about EJ’s assault on Sami.

Kristen makes a tough choice

At the police station on Days of Our Lives, Jada offered Kristen an immunity deal for Rachel, saying it was the only way to protect her. Kristen hesitated, unwilling to betray EJ, but Jada reminded her that Rachel’s future was on the line.

After a long pause, Kristen grabbed the papers and agreed, but insisted on having a lawyer review them first.

New episodes of Days of Our Lives can be watched on Peacock

