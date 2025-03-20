Days of Our Lives spoilers: Gabi lashes out at Javi, EJ turns ruthless and Rafe steps up for Johnny

Exposure of past secrets threatens Salem residents on Days of Our Lives's current storyline. In the wake of Johnny DiMera learning about his father, EJ, r*ping his mother and Xander Kiriakis being curious about what Philip Kiriakis and Stephanie Johnson are hiding, soon more truths may be revealed.

The upcoming March 20, 2025 episode will see the story arcs gearing towards more confusion as EJ DiMera retaliates over Kate Roberts's revelation. His son Johnny will find an unexpected friend in Rafe Hernandez. Elsewhere, Rafe's sister Gabi will be shocked to find a guest at home and confront Javi Hernandez about it.

The past few weeks saw Marlena Evans and Steve Johnson travel to Washington, D.C., to get information on John Black's whereabouts. On the other hand, Joy Wesley lied about her pregnancy test results at home, leaving Stephanie and Alex Kiriakis relieved. Elsewhere, Rafe and Jada Hunter searched for evidence against EJ and confronted Kristen DiMera and Rachel Blake about it.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives remains one of the longest-running American daily soaps, premiering in November 1965. The NBC soap moved to Peacock in August 2022 and currently airs on the streaming network.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Gabi is angry about an unwanted guest

Gabi Hernandez has been busy lately after the Rafe-switch situation, trying to pin the blame on EJ DiMera. While her brother, Rafe Hernandez, and his girlfriend, Jada Hunter, are also on the lookout for evidence, Gabi is on her lone mission on the same.

Meanwhile, her cousin, Javi Hernandez, invited his re-united boyfriend, Leo Stark, to move in with him. In the upcoming episode, dated March 20, 2025, Gabi will likely be taken aback to find Leo in the house. After learning that Javi has asked him to move in, Gabi will reproach Javi for the offhand decision.

She will remind him of past experiences with Leo and would not want him under the same roof. However, Javi will likely take a stand in favor of his decision and will likely not budge. In the coming weeks, Gabi and Javi may be at loggerheads over Leo Stark.

Days of Our Lives: EJ confronts Kate over her disclosure

On Friday's episode, dated March 14, 2025, Days of Our Lives fans saw Johnny Dimera learning about his father, EJ DiMera, r*ping his mother, Sami Brady, first from grandfather Roman Brady and later from Kate Roberts.

The episode on Monday, March 17, 2025, found Johnny confronting EJ about his conception. He accused his father of taking advantage of Sami and being responsible for his odd conception. In his wrath, Johnny punched EJ while revealing that he had the whole truth from Kate. EJ was later seen sobbing over this event.

Thursday's episode, dated March 20, 2025, will find EJ DiMera going to Brady's Pub to meet Kate Roberts. He will accuse her of disclosing a secret that they had pledged to keep hidden. He will issue veiled threats to Kate before storming out. On the other hand, Kate will be equally livid and shatter a plate in her anger.

Days of Our Lives: Rafe tries to comfort Johnny

After his recent discovery about his conception and learning that his father was a r*pist, Johnny DiMera is wallowing in sadness. While he has love and support from his wife, Chanel, it is not enough to cover for the loss of love and self-esteem he may be feeling.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Rafe Hernandez will learn about the showdown between Johnny and EJ and their backstory. As such, he will come forward in sympathy and try to give solace to Johnny's pain. However, Johnny's emotions will leave him feeling lost and remain too strong for Rafe to comfort.

Catch Thursday's upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, dated March 20, 2025, as Johnny grapples with his anger while EJ handles complicated emotions.

