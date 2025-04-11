Days of Our Lives recap (April 11, 2025): Sami opens up to Johnny and Vivian targets Xander

In the recent Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives episode, aired on April 11, 2025, Sami and Johnny finally had a long-overdue talk. She opened up about her trauma, her past with EJ, and how it all shaped her. With EJ still in a coma, Johnny struggled to understand her choices.

Chanel questioned her beliefs after learning more about EJ, while Paulina revealed she tried to press charges against him but couldn’t. She wasn’t the shooter, but she had tried to get justice. Vivian returned, making it clear she wanted Xander gone.

Her threats stirred up trouble, especially for Kate and Philip. Meanwhile, Rex and Roman grew suspicious of Kate. Sarah almost told Xander the truth again, but stopped short.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Friday, April 11, 2025

Sami’s reckoning with the past

In an emotional moment at EJ’s hospital bed, Sami opened up to Johnny. She told him she had been in therapy and was ready to face her past. From being raped in high school to her toxic relationships with Austin and EJ, Sami admitted the pain she caused and suffered.

She said therapy helped her see how she kept repeating harmful patterns and how losing her parents to Stefano broke her. Johnny was shaken but comforted her, saying she didn’t deserve what she went through.

Sami also admitted she regretted drugging Austin and forcing herself on him. When she talked about Johnny’s conception, she got emotional, saying she truly loved EJ and was thankful for their son.

Paulina’s bold move

Chanel was still shaken by Johnny’s cold reaction to EJ’s shooting. She told Paulina she was surprised, but Paulina said Johnny had every right to feel that way. Then Paulina cleared that she didn’t shoot EJ, but she did meet with the ADA to try and press rape charges against him.

Chanel was relieved her mom wasn’t the shooter, though Paulina joked she would give that person a medal. Still, Chanel made it clear she didn’t want to adopt a baby with Johnny out of guilt or anger, at least not while EJ’s fate was still unknown.

Trouble brews in the Kiriakis mansion

Vivian showed up at the Kiriakis mansion with papers proving she was free and demanded her share of DiMera. She warned Kate and Philip that she wanted Xander dead, and if they didn’t help, she would expose their lies.

Meanwhile, on Days of Our Lives, Xander and Sarah celebrated his DiMera takeover. He gave her a necklace like Maggie’s. Sarah almost told him the truth but got called to the hospital just in time.

Roman and Rex connect the dots

At Roman’s on Days of Our Lives, Rex noticed Kate’s gun was missing and grew suspicious. He thought she might’ve shot EJ, given her strange behavior. Roman disagreed, blaming Kristen instead, but Rex pointed out Kate had motive and access.

Final twists and unanswered questions

As the Days of Our Lives episode ended, Vivian declared she was moving into the Kiriakis mansion, upsetting Philip. Chanel and Paulina bonded over their plan to get justice for Sami legally.

Johnny sat by EJ’s bedside, reflecting on the day. Sami tried to say more, but Allie’s call stopped her. While sitting alone, Johnny had a flashback of holding Roman’s gun, raising questions about the shooter.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock

