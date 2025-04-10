Days of Our Lives recap (April 10, 2025): Belle faces off with Sami as Johnny learns the truth

In the recent episode of the Peacock soap opera Days of Our Lives aired on April 10, 2025, Sami Brady returned and caused major tension at the hospital. Her argument with Belle over EJ brought up old wounds, while Johnny's anger at both his parents made things even more emotional.

At the same time, Titan's surprise takeover of DiMera shocked Gabi. Xander and Philip delivered the news, leaving Gabi unsure about her future. Alex and Sarah argued over the messy deal as secrets and bitterness came to light.

Later, things got even wilder when Kate and Vivian showed up with gossip and guns. Rex came back with more news, and Kristen faced trouble with the law. The day ended in chaos and emotion.

Days of Our Lives recap for the episode aired on Thursday, April 10, 2025

Sami and Belle's explosive reunion

Sami showed up at the hospital on Days of Our Lives and walked in on Belle talking to unconscious EJ. Belle had just admitted her feelings when Sami stormed in, angry and defensive. She reminded Belle that she was the mother of EJ's kids and called her out for moving in on him. Belle tried to stay calm, but Sami's harsh words stung.

Sami claimed she was over the affair but still sounded bitter. Belle asked why she came back if she didn't care. Sami said it was about Johnny, not EJ, and revealed he had just found out the painful truth about how he was conceived.

Johnny overhears a truth he wasn't ready for

Johnny struggled with what he had learned and opened up to Chad, saying he was angry at both his parents. He felt betrayed and hurt, especially since Sami ignored his messages.

Chad urged him to visit EJ in case he didn't wake up. Johnny refused until he walked in on Sami talking to EJ. She was opening up about their past when Johnny overheard her say she didn't know how to explain falling in love with EJ after what he did. Johnny stepped in and said:

"Well, Mom, now's your chance."

Titan's takeover shocks Gabi

At DiMera on Days of Our Lives, Gabi was shocked when Xander and Philip came in and told her Titan had taken over the company. They said DiMera now belonged to Titan, and Gabi Chic was just a small part of it. At first, Gabi laughed it off, but it quickly turned serious. They explained that Wei Shin had handed control over the conglomerate.

Gabi wanted to quit, but Philip reminded her she was still under contract. Xander made it clear that she and Gabi Chic weren't going anywhere. Gabi was angry and trapped, realizing she'd lost control.

Trouble brews at the Kiriakis mansion

At the Kiriakis mansion on Days of Our Lives, Alex was furious about Titan's power move. Sarah found him overwhelmed and tried to defend Philip's actions, saying Victor would've supported it. But Alex didn't buy it. He accused her of helping Philip and Xander take over.

He admitted the lies were wearing him down, especially with Stephanie. He felt betrayed and said the only reason he hadn't told the truth yet was to keep peace between Philip and Xander.

Family secrets, loaded guns, and fresh drama

Philip came home and found Kate and Vivian comfortably settled in with guns. Kate read a story about Kristen getting caught with a weapon, then casually pulled one out of her own purse. Vivian brought her usual drama, adding to the chaos.

Rex showed up next, arm in a sling. Kate was glad he was okay, but things got tense when he questioned her about EJ's threats.

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch the new episodes of the show on Peacock.

