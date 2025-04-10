Days of Our Lives spoilers: Rex reunites with Kate, Chad warns Johnny, and Sami provokes Belle

Days of Our Lives is set to air a new episode on Thursday, April 10, 2025. As the spoilers suggest, Kate reunites with Rex and the latter tells her not to worry about their family's situation. Meanwhile, Chad tries to convince Johnny about EJ's past. Later, Sami provokes Belle about the latter's involvement with EJ.

In the previous episodes of Days of Our Lives, chaos erupted in Salem after EJ was shot. While EJ went into a coma, Xander and Philip made a move to take over DiMera Enterprises. Later, JJ and Shawn interrogated Kristen after getting suspicious.

In the meantime, Belle told EJ about her true feelings while he was unconscious. While Melinda failed to trust Kristen, Gabi remembered what she witnessed on the night of the shooting. When Xander and Philip gained more control, Sami returned to Salem, further complicating the plot dynamics.

With secrets piling up and events unfolding in Salem, fans of the show are eager to find out what happens next on the Peacock soap opera.

Days of Our Lives: Sami provokes Belle

In Thursday's episode of Days of Our Lives, Sami confronts Belle regarding her involvement with EJ. Previously, Belle had slept with EJ and felt bad about it because she thought EJ to be a bad person. However, she slept with EJ once again to trick him into confessing that he was involved in Rafe's kidnapping.

EJ figured out Belle's plan and sent her away. His actions made Belle furious, but she felt bad after EJ was shot. However, Belle did not think what her sister, Sami, would say about her involvement with EJ. As Sami returned to Salem, she met Belle to talk about EJ.

The spoilers suggest that Sami provokes Belle and accuses her of jumping into bed with EJ. Since Sami had a turbulent past with EJ, she gets more furious after learning about Belle's involvement with the man. Belle and Sami engage in an argument, leaving fans wondering what will happen next between them.

Days of Our Lives: Rex reunites with Kate while Chad confronts Johnny

In the upcoming episode of Days of Our Lives, Sarah attempts to keep Alex quiet about Philip's secret even after the co-CEOs of Titan gave Gabi strict orders. After learning about the events in the family, Kate gets upset about the situation. She finally meets Rex, who tells her not to worry about it, promising that things would eventually get better.

On the other hand, Johnny is unsure whether he should visit EJ while the latter lingers in a coma. He still seems angry over the true story about his conception. Later, Chad meets Johnny and tries to put things into perspective for his nephew. Although Chad and EJ's equation has been unstable over the years, Chad warns Johnny and talks about a good side of his brother, EJ, that others have not seen.

Days of Our Lives episode then shows Chad attempting to make Johnny realize who his father is, asking him to forgive EJ. However, Johnny does not seem to feel the same about his dad again because EJ ruined his chances to adopt Tate and Sophia's baby, and then he learned the truth about his parents. He was aware that EJ had flaws, but he never believed he would s*xually assault someone.

Although Johnny remains confused, he finally decides to meet EJ after getting influenced by Chad's words. However, he gets shocked after visiting EJ and his findings leave him more confused. Johnny finds his mother, Sami, with EJ. Although he is happy to see Sami, he cannot understand why she is with his father, EJ.

Also Read: Alison Sweeney reflects on revisiting Sami and EJ's painful past on Days of Our Lives

Fans of Days of Our Lives can watch new episodes of the show on Peacock.

