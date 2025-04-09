Days of Our Lives spoilers: Sami overhears Belle’s secret, Gabi recalls shooting night and Kristen gets interrogated

Salem is facing chaos after EJ DiMera's shooting on Days of Our Lives. As the police scramble to investigate and solve the case, each suspect has something to hide, making it a tough job for the cops. For two of the suspects from the list, Kristen DiMera gets questioned, and Gabi Hernandez reminisces about the fatal night.

Belle Black's emotional confession to the unconscious EJ complicates the situation. At the same time, Sami Brady, who visits EJ, overhears Belle's words, which leads to more emotional outbursts.

The past few episodes found EJ at loggerheads with multiple Salem residents. After kidnapping Rafe Hernandez and infuriating everyone connected to him, including Jada Hunter and Gabi Hernandez, he vexed his cousin, Kristen DiMera, by sending her mother, Rachel Blake, off to an unknown place. Moreover, he ignored Ava Vitali, who was kidnapped by Rachel, infuriating her.

Finally, Johnny DiMera learned that EJ had r*ped his mother, leading to an outburst. When this was released in the media, Amy Choi backtracked on the adoption plan, leaving Chanel and Johnny even more angry. The story arc led to someone shooting EJ, leaving him in a coma.

Days of Our Lives, one of the longest-running American daily soaps, continues to present the interpersonal relationship dynamics between the residents of the fictional Salem city.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Belle's monologue finds a listener

Recently, Belle Black wore a wire to trick EJ DiMera into confessing to kidnapping Rafe Hernandez. However, EJ was smart enough to realize Belle's plan and refused to say anything giving himself away. While Belle felt incompetent and defeated, she was moved after learning about EJ's injury from a gunshot on Thursday's episode, dated April 3, 2025.

As such, Belle felt guilty for faking a reconciliation with EJ before he got shot. Tuesday's episode, dated April 8, 2025, saw Belle unburdening before her brother, Brady Black, before heading to the hospital to visit the unconscious EJ.

The Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest the next episode will find Belle opening up about her dilemma and confusing feelings for him to a comatose EJ, assured that he cannot hear her. However, the episode will see Sami Brady's arrival in Salem and her visit to EJ when Belle speaks to the patient.

Belle will likely turn around to find Sami in the room and realize the latter has heard part of what she was saying. How much Sami hears and how she reacts to Belle's confession remains to be seen.

Days of Our Lives: Gabi remembers vital points from the fatal night

JJ Deveraux, the investigating officer for EJ's case, told his partner, Shawn Brady, that he was worried about his girlfriend, Gabi Hernandez's role in EJ's shooting. Fans may remember that JJ was trying to reach Gabi on the fatal night, and she was neither in her office nor home.

JJ will also remember that Gabi had threatened to shoot EJ DiMera in the past, and he had stopped her from doing so. Added to that, Gabi was upset about Rafe Hernandez's abduction and held onto her grudge.

As such, in the next episode, JJ may grill Gabi about her whereabouts on the night of the shootout. This may enrage Gabi initially before she starts digging into her memory. As she pieces together various events from the night, she may remember some significant clue that helps the investigation.

Days of Our Lives: Kristen faces official interrogation

On Tuesday's Days of Our Lives episode, April 8, 2025, Shawn Brady and JJ Deveraux arrived at Kristen DiMera's home as she was leaving. They produced a search warrant, and she allowed them to search her house. However, when they insisted on searching her bag, she looked resistant. When she complied, JJ retrieved a gun from her bag.

As expected, Kristen is on the suspect list for the shootout and will be questioned by the police. However, with a gun found in her bag, she makes for a prime suspect. As such, Kristen will undergo rigorous interrogation before being eliminated from the list.

Another important story arc for the April 9, 2025, episode involves Xander Kiriakis's decision to move for a takeover of DiMera Enterprises when EJ and Kristen are engaged elsewhere. Catch the unfolding drama on Days of Our Lives as EJ's shootout investigation continues.

