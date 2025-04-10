Days of Our Lives spoilers for next 2 weeks (April 11 to 18, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The Days of Our Lives storyline is seeing mayhem and chaos around Salem in the wake of EJ DiMera's shootout, leaving multiple suspects for the police to sift through. Rafe Hernandez, EJ's longtime rival, is going through a breakup and may find his former wife, Sami, comforting.

Elsewhere, his sister Gabi Hernandez becomes a suspect for investigating officer, JJ Deveraux, who is also dating Gabi. Meanwhile, the Kiriakis brothers deem this the right time to advance on the DiMera business for a hostile takeover.

The past few weeks were building up to EJ DiMera's retribution as a large number of townspeople were shown holding a grudge against the villain. Besides Rafe, Gabi, and Jada Hunter, this includes EJ's heartbroken son, Johnny, and his wife, Chanel. EJ's cousin Kristen DiMera joined the list since he sent her mother away secretly.

With so many people wanting to hurt EJ, who had the courage and desperation to pull the trigger remains to be seen. Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives remains one of the longest-running American daily soaps, airing since November 1965, and new episodes are aired every weekday on Peacock+.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Days of Our Lives: Rafe reconnects with Sami

Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) returned to Salem, and on Days of Our Lives, on the episode aired on April 9. While she visited her former husband, EJ DiMera (Daniel Feuerriegel), at the hospital, where he was lying comatose, she found her sister, Belle Black (Martha Madison), sitting beside EJ confessing her love.

As expected, Sami Brady will cause drama around Belle Black's involvement with EJ DiMera, which may create a rift between the sisters. Moreover, Sami may meet her other ex, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering), who is estranged from his fiancée, Jada Hunter. Since Rafe was unable to forgive Jada's one-night passion with Shawn Brady, he will want to share his hurt with Sami.

The soap's spoilers suggest that the two exes may get very close, ending up in the bedroom. Also, Javi Hernandez may find them in a compromising situation, leading to his predictions about Rafe's future regrets.

Days of Our Lives: Sarah plans to keep Xander happy

As DOOL fans know, Xander Kiriakis is clueless that Philip Kiriakis has produced a forged letter to take a partial claim on Titan. He is also oblivious that his wife, Sarah Horton-Kiriakis, knows about this deceit, besides his cousin Alex Kiriakis and his girlfriend, Stephanie Johnson.

Since Sarah feels guilty about being dishonest with her husband, she will try extra hard to show her love. She may plan an anniversary trip to keep their romance strong. The soap's spoilers suggest Xander and Sarah may enjoy some romantic time in the upcoming weeks.

Meanwhile, Xander's cousin, Alex, will feel bad about the former and will try to expose the cheating. However, he may delay his plan. Meanwhile, his relationship with Stephanie will deepen.

Days of Our Lives: JJ and Gabi have a rift

JJ Deveraux is handling the investigation into EJ DiMera's shootout, and Gabi Hernandez is one of the suspects. Since JJ had stopped Gabi from pulling the trigger on EJ a month ago, he will want to question Gabi sternly this time.

To complicate matters, Gabi will remember that she was near the DiMera mansion on the fatal night, holding a gun. However, she will claim not to have shot EJ as it was someone else. However, she will be furious with JJ for accusing her. This situation will tear the lovebirds apart.

The soap's spoilers suggest that JJ will regret pushing Gabi too far and may later look for ways to reunite with her.

Other story arcs on DOOL will involve Chanel Dupree suspecting Johnny DiMera, and Tate Black and Sophia Choi's plans for the prom night. Elsewhere, Vivian Alamain will be in town and pose problems for Philip Kiriakis and Kate Roberts.

Stay tuned to Peacock every weekday to watch the unfolding mystery of EJ's shootout investigation on Days of Our Lives.

