"Leave Carly alone!" - Viewers push back against criticism, calling her a core part of General Hospital

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Carly Spencer, portrayed by Laura Wright, appeared on the ABC soap opera in 1996. Carly was introduced as a troublemaker who visited Port Charles seeking revenge on Bobbie Spencer, her mother, for giving her up for adoption. Her character matured eventually, and her romance with Sonny had been a central aspect of her storyline.

Despite being a fan favorite, several viewers wanted Carly's character scrapped from General Hospital. With haters vouching for Carly's departure, fans took to social media to express their opinions about the hatred surrounding Carly's character.

A user named Patrice Pitter posted on Facebook, asking why so many fans want Carly gone. Patrice stated:

"I fail to understand why so many fans want Carly gone. She is a pivotal part of the show and an exceptional actress alongside Sonny and Jason. The show wouldn't be the same without her!"

One fan, going by the name Dianne Hefney, commented on the thread, urging viewers to leave Carly alone. Dianne wrote:

"Leave Carly alone!!!!!"

Several fans commented on the post and continued the conversation, sharing similar sentiments about Carly's character.

While a netizen mentioned that it would be best to ignore the vocal minority that posts negative things about Carly, another viewer pointed out that Carly needs to stay, as she is one of the best characters in General Hospital.

Many viewers countered the hatred surrounding Carly and defended her in the Facebook post. A user noted that Laura Wright, who plays Carly, is a great actress and her character is an important part of the show's storyline.

On the other hand, another fan commented that haters spread negativity about Carly out of jealousy.

Current plot dynamics of General Hospital

The latest episode of General Hospital aired on April 10, 2025. In this episode, Sonny confronted Natalia about her past connection with Sidwell. Natalia finally confessed to Sonny that Sidwell was her ex-husband.

Natalia insisted that she was not helping Sidwell, but Sonny felt he could not trust her anymore. He ended their relationship, saying that he would miss their friendship. Natalia, too, emotionally told Sonny that she would miss him.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Carly was furious when she figured out that Wley had moved into Drew's house. Carly ranted to Brennan about her feelings after receiving the news from Tracy.

After talking to Brennan, Carly visited Drew's house and greeted Wiley with a smile, suppressing her anger. On the other hand, Drew and Nina argued about Monica visiting the kids.

Later, in General Hospital, Josslyn met Emma at the Surf Lodge. She thanked Emma for taking a stand for the Quartermaine crypt. When Josslyn saw Vaughn nearby, she rushed to follow him.

In the meantime, Jordan and Laura hatched a plan to fake a fight. Attempting to go undercover, Jordan needed to act as if she had been fired.

They decided to use the backlash over Laura's support of Sonny to make it look real. Laura finally agreed to help pursue their bigger plan.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

