"The chain of custody has been broken"— General Hospital fans poke holes in Ava and Ric's flimsy plan to blackmail Alexis

In recent episodes of General Hospital, Kristina made a fatal mistake by rigging Ric's brake wires, assuming it was Ava's car. When Ric was injured in an accident, Ava gathered enough evidence against Kristina. With her findings, Ava decided to expose Kristina, but Ric had other plans.

Ad

The spoilers for General Hospital's episode on April 9, 2025, indicate that Ava recounts the details of the car crash caused by Kristina. Ava also reveals that she was Kristina's primary target by presenting evidence from the security camera footage taken in the parking lot.

When Alexis gets shocked after learning about Kristina's involvement, Ava blackmails her as part of her and Ric's flimsy plan. She demands huge payouts from the Cassadine Estate fund. When Alexis refuses to pay Ava, the latter threatens to put Kristina behind bars, leaving Alexis trapped in a difficult spot.

Ad

Trending

With the shocking developments in the plot dynamics, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Ava and Ric's plan to blackmail Alexis. While some fans explained that there was no evidence, as the car had already been crushed, many viewers noted that Sonny and Alexis would eventually learn about Kristina's involvement.

On April 9, a user named Camille Murphy Mahdi posted in the 'General Hospital Fans—Official' Facebook group that Ava and Ric blackmailing Alexis is ludicrous, as the chain of custody has already been broken.

Ad

A post by a fan about Ava and Ric blackmailing Alexis (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the post and continued the conversation by sharing their thoughts about Ava and Ric blackmailing Alexis. While a netizen pointed out that the car was not actually crashed, another fan mentioned that Sonny and Alexis would find out about Kristina's involvement but would hide it from Molly.

Ad

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers speculated about the aftermath of the recent events and voiced their interpretations about Alexis getting blackmailed. While one user stated that Lucky already knows about Kristina's involvement in the car crash, another viewer commented that Ava might finally get her money back.

Ad

More fan reactions about Ava and Ric blackmailing Alexis (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics of General Hospital

The latest episode of General Hospital aired on April 9, 2025. In this episode, Ava showed Alexis a video of Kristina cutting brake wires in a garage. She threatened to make the news public and demanded money from Alexis to keep quiet. She also warned that she would tell Molly about everything concerning the car crash.

Ad

Meanwhile, Lulu confided in Cody that she still had feelings for Dante. However, Cody urged her to wait and give Dante time to grieve for Sam. When Lulu agreed, he praised her for considering his feelings.

Ad

Meanwhile, Kristina invited Dante and Sonny for lunch. She urged Sonny to be honest, and he finally opened up about his heart condition and the upcoming surgery. Although Dante was shocked, he was thankful to Sonny for telling the truth.

While they were having lunch, Sonny noticed some tension between Natalia and Sidwell. When he questioned Natalia at the bar, she refused to reveal the details of her fight with Marco. Later, Sonny grew suspicious after witnessing Natalia's odd behavior.

Ad

Ad

Later, Jordan received a message from Sidwell requesting that he meet. Sidwell offered her a job, but Jordan calmly declined. She explained that she was content as deputy mayor.

Jordan informed Isaiah about Sidwell's proposal and mentioned that she felt confident about having the upper hand. Meanwhile, Sidwell attempted to push Laura for a meeting at the Metro Court, but she declined to meet with him.

Also Read: "Dante deserves better" - General Hospital fans stand agianst his rekindling romance with Lulu

Ad

With shocking secrets piling up in Port Charles, fans of the show are eager to find out what happens next on the ABC soap opera.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Mozart, and Bob Dylan, to Anurag Kashyap. Know More