"Let Sonny deal with Ava" – General Hospital fans debate if Alexis should turn to Sonny for help with Ava's manipulations

The fallout from Ava's blackmail has sparked intense discussion among General Hospital fans. In the April 9 episode, Ava confronted Alexis with video evidence suggesting Kristina tampered with her car. Ava demanded money in exchange for silence, threatening to expose Kristina's actions.

Ad

At the same time, Kristina remains unaware of the confrontation and tries to convince Sonny to take his health seriously. As Alexis tried to protect her daughter and weigh legal options, fans took to the comments to debate whether Alexis should go to Sonny.

One fan believes Alexis should stop trying to handle the situation alone and instead let Sonny step in and manage the fallout with Ava. They wrote:

"I think she needs to and let Sonny deal with Ava."

Ad

Trending

Comment about General Hospital (Image via Facebook)

One viewer said Ava should go to the police before Alexis exposes her to Sonny, stating their discomfort with Ava's demand for money. Another fan hopes Alexis tells Sonny that their daughter cut the brake lines and caused Elizabeth's injury. These comments focus on Sonny's potential reaction and emphasize Alexis coming forward with the truth. They express concern about Kristina's role in the accident and say that Sonny needs to know everything.

Ad

Comment about General Hospital (Image via Facebook)

Comment about General Hospital (Image via Facebook)

One fan questioned whether the writers intended for Alexis to involve Sonny. Another suggested that Alexis will probably try to solve the problem herself instead of turning to him.

Ad

Comment about General Hospital (Image via Facebook)

These comments speculate on how the storyline might play out. They suggest Alexis may try to manage the fallout alone, either because it fits her character or because it adds suspense to the plot.

Ad

General Hospital on April 11, 2025, recap

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

The April 11 episode of General Hospital began with Alexis making a major legal decision. She met with Diane and hired her to represent Kristina. Alexis revealed that Kristina had tried to tamper with Ava's brakes but instead caused the crash that injured Ric and Elizabeth.

Ad

Diane warned that Kristina could be facing prison time and recommended they consider having Kristina commit to a mental health facility to help with her defense. Alexis initially didn't want to go that route, but after hearing how serious the charges could be, she agreed to Diane's plan.

Over at Drew's place, Carly confronted Willow in front of Nina. Carly accused Willow of betraying Michael and said she was just like Nelle—except worse. Carly said at least Nelle had loved Michael while Willow was lying to his face. Carly told her she had no right to be around the kids.

Ad

Willow didn't back down, and the argument got louder. Nina called Jason, who showed up as Carly raised her hand. Jason stepped in and told Carly to leave, saying she was making things worse and needed to stop. Willow made it clear she wasn't walking away from her life with Drew.

At the hospital, Curtis told Portia his doubts about Drew's intentions with Kai's treatment. Portia believed the procedure was safe, but Curtis remained concerned. Portia later pulled Brad aside and ordered him to dig into Drew's medical records. She warned him he'd lose his job if he didn't help. Trina told her mom Kai had already agreed to go through with the surgery. Curtis warned Kai not to put too much trust in Drew.

Ad

Anna met with Emma at home. After looking into sealed university records using her WSB access, Anna found out Emma had broken into a lab to free animals. During the chaos, Emma hit a guard with a crowbar. The university covered it up by blaming a student party. Emma said she didn't tell the truth because she didn't want to disappoint Anna, who told her to make smarter choices moving forward.

Ad

At the Quartermaine house, Sasha helped Danny remake cake pops for Scout. Jason convinced her to stay longer for her own stability. Meanwhile, Vaughn gave Josslyn a task to get close to Professor Henry Dalton as part of a secret assignment at PCU.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More