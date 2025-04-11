General Hospital spoilers: Willow and Carly explode, Jason defuses the situation and Alexis turns to Diane

Confrontations escalate in Port Charles in the upcoming General Hospital episode on April 11, 2025. Willow Corinthos is taking her children with her as she moves in with Drew Caine, which outrages the Quartermaine family and Carly Spencer.
Jason Morgan finds himself in a difficult situation in Friday's episode. Meanwhile, Alexis Davis is struggling under Ava Jerome's blackmail and must reach out to her friend and partner, Diane Miller.
The previous General Hospital episode saw Ava Jerome confronting Alexis with evidence against Kristina Corinthos and presenting a substantial sum to keep quiet. In contrast, Kristina urged her father, Sonny Corinthos, to arrange his heart surgery as soon as possible.
Meanwhile, the Deception Ladies signed a business deal with Jenz Sidwell, as Natalia Ramirez confessed to Sonny about being his former wife, leading to Sonny breaking up with her. Elsewhere, Josslyn Jacks was given her first task of getting close to Emma Drake.
As expected, General Hospital will continue to explore relationship complications and interpersonal dynamics in the fictional town of Port Charles. The soap is a long-running ABC daily show that has aired since April 1963.
General Hospital: Carly confronts Willow
Thursday's episode, dated April 10, 2025, featured Tracy Quartermaine informing Carly Spencer about Willow Corinthos moving with her children to Drew Caine's house. While this had been expected for some time, Willow called for Wiley and Amelia's belongings from the Quartermaine mansion during the episode.
An agitated Carly told Jack Brennan that she wanted to confront Willow about her decision, which came at a time when Michael Corinthos was still recovering from his burns. Brennan encouraged Carly to address her concerns with Willow, which she ultimately decided to do.
The next episode is likely to find Carly at Drew's house. Carly will lash out at Willow for undermining her son's condition and prioritizing her own well-being. Moreover, she will advocate for Michael's rights regarding their children. At some point, Carly may feel the urge to slap Willow.
General Hospital: Jason stops a situation from escalating
Tracy asked Jason Morgan to address Willow's relocation to Drew's place with the kids. At that time, Jason wanted to prevent Willow from moving out. However, Sasha Gilmore advised him against intervening in the Drew-Willow-Tracy situation, noting that it did not concern him.
She also suggested that Jason might inadvertently drive Willow closer to her savior, Drew. Nevertheless, Jason is portrayed as a do-gooder in the soap's storyline and may not want to let the situation slide. He might go over to Drew's, even just to honor Tracy's concerns. The soap's spoilers indicate that Jason Morgan will walk into a tense situation and prevent Carly from slapping Willow.
He will save Willow Corinthos from getting insulted and Carly Spencer from being charged with assault by Congressman Drew.
General Hospital: Alexis needs help from Diane
Recently, Kristina Corinthos mistakenly tampered with Ric Lansing's car, thinking it was Ava Jerome's. She rushed to conceal her involvement when Ric and Elizabeth Webber were in an accident.
While Kristina urged Licky Spencer to remain silent about this, Ava and Ric uncovered the truth. Moreover, Ava obtained security camera footage showing Kristina in the parking space.
With this information, Ava confronted Alexis Davis in her office, blackmailing her for a substantial amount of money to maintain the secret. Feeling cornered, Alexis is likely to contact her partner and friend, Diane Miller, who will counsel her on the best way to proceed.
Other story arcs on April 11, 2025, include Kai's shocking revelation, Josslyn's acceptance of her assignment, and Curtis's concern about Laura's political career. Watch the unfolding drama on General Hospital as Carly and Willow clash.