General Hospital spoilers: Willow and Carly explode, Jason defuses the situation and Alexis turns to Diane

Confrontations escalate in Port Charles in the upcoming General Hospital episode on April 11, 2025. Willow Corinthos is taking her children with her as she moves in with Drew Caine, which outrages the Quartermaine family and Carly Spencer.

Ad

Jason Morgan finds himself in a difficult situation in Friday's episode. Meanwhile, Alexis Davis is struggling under Ava Jerome's blackmail and must reach out to her friend and partner, Diane Miller.

The previous General Hospital episode saw Ava Jerome confronting Alexis with evidence against Kristina Corinthos and presenting a substantial sum to keep quiet. In contrast, Kristina urged her father, Sonny Corinthos, to arrange his heart surgery as soon as possible.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, the Deception Ladies signed a business deal with Jenz Sidwell, as Natalia Ramirez confessed to Sonny about being his former wife, leading to Sonny breaking up with her. Elsewhere, Josslyn Jacks was given her first task of getting close to Emma Drake.

As expected, General Hospital will continue to explore relationship complications and interpersonal dynamics in the fictional town of Port Charles. The soap is a long-running ABC daily show that has aired since April 1963.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Carly confronts Willow

Ad

Thursday's episode, dated April 10, 2025, featured Tracy Quartermaine informing Carly Spencer about Willow Corinthos moving with her children to Drew Caine's house. While this had been expected for some time, Willow called for Wiley and Amelia's belongings from the Quartermaine mansion during the episode.

An agitated Carly told Jack Brennan that she wanted to confront Willow about her decision, which came at a time when Michael Corinthos was still recovering from his burns. Brennan encouraged Carly to address her concerns with Willow, which she ultimately decided to do.

Ad

The next episode is likely to find Carly at Drew's house. Carly will lash out at Willow for undermining her son's condition and prioritizing her own well-being. Moreover, she will advocate for Michael's rights regarding their children. At some point, Carly may feel the urge to slap Willow.

Also Read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (April 7 to 11, 2025)

General Hospital: Jason stops a situation from escalating

Ad

Tracy asked Jason Morgan to address Willow's relocation to Drew's place with the kids. At that time, Jason wanted to prevent Willow from moving out. However, Sasha Gilmore advised him against intervening in the Drew-Willow-Tracy situation, noting that it did not concern him.

She also suggested that Jason might inadvertently drive Willow closer to her savior, Drew. Nevertheless, Jason is portrayed as a do-gooder in the soap's storyline and may not want to let the situation slide. He might go over to Drew's, even just to honor Tracy's concerns. The soap's spoilers indicate that Jason Morgan will walk into a tense situation and prevent Carly from slapping Willow.

Ad

He will save Willow Corinthos from getting insulted and Carly Spencer from being charged with assault by Congressman Drew.

General Hospital: Alexis needs help from Diane

Ad

Recently, Kristina Corinthos mistakenly tampered with Ric Lansing's car, thinking it was Ava Jerome's. She rushed to conceal her involvement when Ric and Elizabeth Webber were in an accident.

While Kristina urged Licky Spencer to remain silent about this, Ava and Ric uncovered the truth. Moreover, Ava obtained security camera footage showing Kristina in the parking space.

With this information, Ava confronted Alexis Davis in her office, blackmailing her for a substantial amount of money to maintain the secret. Feeling cornered, Alexis is likely to contact her partner and friend, Diane Miller, who will counsel her on the best way to proceed.

Ad

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (April 9 to 18, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more.

Other story arcs on April 11, 2025, include Kai's shocking revelation, Josslyn's acceptance of her assignment, and Curtis's concern about Laura's political career. Watch the unfolding drama on General Hospital as Carly and Willow clash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More