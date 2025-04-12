“His manipulations are cruel” – The Young and the Restless viewers grow tired of Victor playing judge and jury

Victor Newman has always had a heavy hand in other people’s business, especially when it comes to family. However, lately on The Young and the Restless, fans are noticing just how far he’s pushing it. After surviving a gunshot wound from Ian Ward and getting back on his feet, Victor has turned his attention to sabotaging Kyle and Claire’s relationship.

Ad

He offered Audra a high-powered deal at Newman Enterprises in exchange for pulling Kyle away from Claire, believing his granddaughter deserves better. Now, viewers are reacting to his constant meddling.

One of the fans commented:

“Yes! He thinks his is the only opinion that matters. His manipulations are cruel.”

Comment about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

This comment from a viewer directly calls out Victor’s belief that only his viewpoint should count. The fan pointed to his recent actions as not just controlling but potentially emotionally harmful.

Ad

Trending

This comment suggests that Victor’s interference may not come from a place of concern, but from a need to dominate. The viewer believes his need to dictate personal choices has crossed into something damaging.

Comment about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

This comment reflects long-running frustration. Viewers noted that this behavior isn’t new and has persisted for too long. They want him to take a step back and allow others to lead.

Ad

Comment about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

These comments add to a broader sentiment of fatigue with repeated characters and storylines. The viewers perceive Victor’s continued presence as part of a larger issue involving the repeated use of familiar characters.

Ad

The Young and the Restless April 7-11, 2025 recap

The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

This week on The Young and the Restless, several long-running storylines moved forward, while new tensions took shape. Nick agreed to travel to London with Sharon to visit Noah but backed out after Phyllis convinced them to stay.

Ad

Meanwhile, Chance discovered that the remote-control device used in the Havenhurst gas valve incident originated from the Paris clinic. It was the same place where Ashley had received treatment. Nick started suspecting that Chance believed Alan might have been involved in Sharon and Phyllis’ kidnapping.

Chance tracked the video feed from the farmhouse outside Genoa City, where the two women were held. Meanwhile, Alan had returned from Paris and was met with unease from Traci. She asked to slow down their wedding, and Alan became defensive.

Ad

Traci secretly contacted Jack, who, along with Ashley, listened in on the conversation. They pretended to support the wedding and echoed Alan’s old advice about waiting. Later, Ashley confirmed to Traci that she believed Martin had been impersonating Alan.

Traci confronted Martin, who insisted he loved her. When Chance brought him in for questioning, Sharon and Phyllis provoked him by pretending to argue. Martin eventually snapped and confessed that he had taken Alan’s place.

Ad

He dismissed Alan’s credentials and claimed credit for helping Ashley through her breakdown. Traci removed her engagement ring and blamed herself for putting everyone in danger.

Elsewhere, Victor met with Audra and offered her a position in exchange for breaking up Claire and Kyle. Audra negotiated hard, agreeing only on the condition that she could run her own company and have a secured deal in writing.

The Young and the Restless (Image via CBS)

Victor had accepted her terms. Audra told Sally about the deal, who questioned her decision. Sally warned her about working with Victor again, recalling how he discarded her during the Glissade fallout. Audra responded that she wouldn’t tell Nate everything, especially not the Kyle part. She planned to present it as just another job.

Ad

Meanwhile, Kyle asked Claire to move in with him. Claire said it felt too soon and was worried about how Victor would react. Kyle insisted it shouldn’t matter. However, Claire didn’t want to upset her grandfather and said she’d think about it.

At the Newman Ranch, Victoria confronted Victor about meddling in Claire’s love life. She warned him that his actions could cost him both Claire and her. Victor refused to back down. Audra then arrived and sealed the deal with Victor to start her own company under Newman’s banner.

Ad

Follow for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More