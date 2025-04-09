General Hospital spoilers: Alexis faces Ava’s blackmail, Kristina begs Sonny and Lulu’s feelings resurface

Mistakes are about to blow out of proportion on General Hospital's April 9, 2025 episode. As many Port Charles residents hold vital secrets, the future storyline promises drama as they spill out.

On one hand is Kristina Corinthos's fatal mistake, where she rigged Ric Lansing's brake wire assuming the vehicle to be Ava Jerome's. Unfortunately for her, Ava has evidence against her worth blackmail. On the other hand, Lulu Spencer is holding on to the secret of Brook Lynn's teenage pregnancy with Dante Falconeri. Besides, BLQ and Lulu, Harrison Chase, Lois Cerullo and Gloria Cerullo know about the baby boy.

At the same time, Lulu is still in love with Dante but is holding on to her feelings. Recently, Lulu got Charlotte back with her and wanted Rocco to come and stay with her. She and Dante argued over Rocco's relocation from Dante's home to Lulu's home.

Meanwhile, General Hospital remains one of the longest-running ABC daily soap airing since April 1963, showcasing the interpersonal dynamics between the residents of the fictional Port Charles city.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Ava meets Alexis with evidence

Recently, Kristina Corinthos cut the brake wires of the vehicle in Ava Jerome's parking slot, wanting to punish Ava for all her perceived crimes. While Kristina was blinded by fury, she was also unaware that the vehicle belonged to Ric Lansing, who was visiting Ava at the time. Later, when Ric drove Elizabeth Webber in his vehicle, the car crashed, and the two passengers sustained injuries.

While a remorseful Kristina kept her role a secret from all except Lucky, Ava and Ric deduced the truth. Moreover, Ava recovered as much evidence against Kristina as possible. Seeing an opportunity here, she stopped Ric from reporting Kristina to the police and planned a blackmail. She visited Alexis Davis as seen on Tuesday's episode, dated April 8, 2025.

The next episode will see Ava relaying the sequence of events that led to Ric Lansing and Elizabeth Webber's accident, blaming Kristina. She will also claim that she was Kristina's primary target. To prove her point, she will produce the evidence of the security camera footage from the parking area.

While Alexis will be stunned at Kristina's actions, Ava will blackmail her demanding huge payouts from the Cassadine Estate fund. When Alexis refuses, Ava may threaten to land Kristina in prison. This will make Alexis feel trapped.

General Hospital: Kristina speaks to her father

Lucky Spencer, who knows about Kristina's role in Ric and Elizabeth's accident, warned her to come clean, or at least speak to her mother for a judicial plea. However, Kristina convinced him to keep it a secret since she was in no hurry to confess to anyone.

The General Hospital spoilers suggest Kristina will visit her father, Sonny Corinthos, and plead with him. However, she may not reveal her secret to him as of now. Although she may need his support and help, she may not be ready to accept her responsibility for the car crash publicly.

As such, she may bring up Sonny's health condition and ask him to reconsider bringing forward his surgery date. She may worry that Sonny is putting his health at risk.

General Hospital: Lulu ponders about her feelings for Dante

Before falling into coma four years ago, Lulu Spencer was rushing to meet Dante Falconeri to tell him about her continuing love for him. However, Dante moved on during her coma, and fell in love with Sam McCall. Sam died after donating her liver which cured Lulu and woke her up.

With Dante mourning Sam's death, Lulu did not have the heart to talk about her feelings. Meanwhile, Maxie Jones revealed Lulu's affections just before the coma to Dante, preparing grounds for any reunion in future.

The General Hospital spoilers hint that Lulu may confess her feelings for Dante when pressed by Cody Bell. She may further ask Cody's advice on opening up to Dante about it. Since Cody may likely urge her to be honest with Dante about her affection, Lulu will be ready to confess. However, in the meantime, if Dante learns about BLQ's baby, and that Lulu kept the intel a secret, he may blow any chances of a romance with her.

Catch the upcoming drama on General Hospital as Ava blackmails and Kristina beats about the bush on April 9, 2025.

