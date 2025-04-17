What role does Daniel Cosgrove play in General Hospital? Character details explored

Daniel Cosgrove is an American actor, best known for playing the role of politician Ezra Boyle on the ABC soap opera General Hospital. Cosgrove made his debut in the daytime drama on March 21, 2025.

The actor opened up about his new role on General Hospital in an interview with TV Insider, where he talked about joining the show's cast. In the interview that was published on March 20, 2025, Cosgrove stated:

"They asked if I’d be interested in this new character and I said, absolutely. They told me a little bit about him, and one or two people I’d be working with, but they kind of kept things tightlipped. Now, I probably have been filming for the past month and a half."

General Hospital: A glance at Ezra Boyle's character

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Ezra Boyle, portrayed by Daniel Cosgrove, was introduced as a confident and arrogant politician. Boyle's introduction in the plot dynamics majorly impacted the political landscape of Port Charles.

Since Ezra Boyle arrived in Port Charles, he quickly made his presence felt among the town's key figures. After stepping foot in town, the politician aligned himself with Congressman Drew Quartermaine. They established a strategic partnership, attempting to consolidate power.

As the show progressed, Ezra's actions hinted at a deeper agenda. While he presented himself as an ally to certain characters, he planned to execute events to shift the balance of power in his favor.

Daniel Cosgrove shared details about his character, Ezra Boyle, in his interview with TV Insider. He mentioned that Ezra is a consummate and arrogant politician, and his narrative is set to change the power dynamics in Port Charles. Cosgrove remarked:

"At first, he seems to be aligning with Drew Quartermaine [Cameron Mathison] and there’s some shenanigans going on, but the character is kind of mixing it up with a lot of the cast, from Genie Francis, Mayor Collins, to the Quartermaines, to just kind of creating a little bit of a thorn in the side to some of the good folk of Port Charles."

According to the latest developments in the storyline of General Hospital, viewers speculated that Ezra could be connected to the recent bombing targeting Sonny Corinthos' penthouse. Although the speculations remain unconfirmed, Ezra's possible involvement hints at a darker side and a personal vendetta against Sonny.

More about Daniel Cosgrove

Daniel Cosgrove was born on December 16, 1970, in New Haven, Connecticut. He has been recognized by daytime television fans for his roles as Aiden Jennings on Days of Our Lives, Scott Chandler on All My Children, Matt Durning on Beverly Hills, 90210, Bill Lewis on Guiding Light, and Christopher Hughes II on As the World Turns.

Daniel Cosgrove, who plays Ezra Boyle on General Hospital, has also appeared in shows like Billions, Blue Bloods, Almost Family, The Good Wife, Dirty Sexy Money, and You. He was nominated for a Daytime Emmy in 2008 for his role in Guiding Light. Fans are excited to see what’s next for both Cosgrove and his character on General Hospital.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

