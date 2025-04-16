"JONATHAN HAS A PHENOMENAL VOICE!" - General Hospital fans praise Jonathan Jackson's singing and demand a performance at Nurses Ball 2025

Jonathan Jackson is an American actor and musician, known for playing the role of Lucky Spencer on the ABC soap opera General Hospital. Jackson took over the role of Lucky Spencer in 1993. As his character matured in the show's storyline, he quickly became a fan favorite.
Besides being an actor, Jonathan Jackson is also a musician who has captivated audiences with his voice. A user named, Cilla Strickland, posted a video of Jonathan Jackson's performance on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, praising his singing.
After witnessing the actor/musician's voice, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Jackson's singing skills, demanding his performance at Nurses Ball 2025 on General Hospital.
One fan, going by the name Grace Tisi, commented on the post, saying Jonathan has an impressive voice. Grace stated:
"JONATHAN HAS A PHENOMENAL VOICE!"
Several fans commented on the thread and continued the conversation, sharing similar sentiments about Jonathan Jackson's singing skills. While a netizen praised his voice, saying that God has blessed him with the talent of a beautiful voice, another fan hoped that the showrunners would get him to perform at Nurses Ball 2025.
Many viewers urged the writers and producers of the daytime drama to bring Jonathan Jackson into the show to perform at the 2025 Nurses Ball. One viewer stated that she did not know Jonathan had this in him and that he was such a nice singer. On the other hand, another fan noted that this year's Nurses Ball is going to be really good with all the singers they have on the show.
Current plot dynamics of General Hospital
In the latest episode of General Hospital that premiered on April 15, 2025, Ava texted Alexis, warning her not to be late. Alexis ignored Diane's advice and ventured out to meet Ava with the money. After succumbing to Ava's demands, Alexis transferred the Cassadine funds to Ava's Swiss bank account.
However, Ava was not satisfied with the money she received. She told Alexis that it would cost more money to keep Kristina's secret. She asked for compensation for Ric's pain and what Kristina did with the car brakes. When Ava sent a message to Ric, saying that she received the money, Alexis left the gallery in anger and frustration.
Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Alexis decided not to commit Kristina even after Diane warned her. She believed that it would damage Kristina's trust permanently and ruin her relationship with Molly. When Diane asked Alexis to sign the legal papers to strengthen Kristina's defense, Alexis asked her to destroy the documents.
Alexis explained that she did not want to risk what was left of her family. She was worried that Molly's bond with Kristina would get shattered if the former learned that Kristina had tampered with the car brakes, causing the accident. Diane warned Alexis that she would face severe consequences for covering up a crime, but Alexis decided to stick to her decision.
Later, in General Hospital, Kai told Trina that he had decided to proceed with the surgery, even though Portia had previously warned him about the risks. Trina visited Ava and informed her about Drew suggesting an experimental procedure that could help in improving Kai's health.
When Trina feared the aftermath of the surgery, Ava attempted to reassure her. She told Trina that Kai would need to take the final decision and requested her to respect his choice. After listening to Ava's advice, Trina rushed to meet Kai at the Surf Club. She said she was willing to support Kai's decision.
Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.