General Hospital recap (April 15, 2025): Did Kai go through with the surgery against Portia’s advice?

The latest episode of General Hospital was released on April 15, 2025, and saw Alexis refusing to sign Kristina’s commitment papers. She transferred the Cassadine funds to Ava’s Swiss account to keep her quiet. Ava raised the price and warned Alexis to control Kristina. At the hospital, Kristina and Molly visited Ric, and Dante questioned Ric about the crash while telling Kristina he was only checking on family.

Ad

Kai told Trina he was going through with the surgery, even though Portia strongly advised against it. Trina first visited Ava at the gallery to talk about it. She told Ava that Drew had suggested an experimental procedure that could help Kai play football again.

Trina worried about Kai risking his health and possibly his life, and Ava tried to reassure her, saying Portia might change his mind. Trina doubted that and seemed conflicted. In the end, Ava said that it was Kai’s choice, and Trina had to respect that. Later, Trina met Kai at the Surf Lodge, and he confirmed his decision.

Ad

Trending

He told her he was determined to go through with the surgery and needed her support, and while Trina still had concerns, said she’d be there for him. She didn’t want to lose him and chose to stand by him. Kai kissed her and told her that everything would be worth it in the end.

Portia’s objection didn’t change his plan. Trina gave in, knowing she wouldn’t be able to change his mind. The conversation ended with her agreeing to support him during the process despite how risky it might be for his future.

Ad

General Hospital: Why did Alexis decide not to commit Kristina despite Diane’s warning?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Alexis decided not to commit Kristina because she believed it would permanently damage Kristina’s trust and destroy her relationship with Molly. Diane pushed Alexis to sign the commitment papers, saying it would help if Kristina were ever charged and they needed an insanity defense. Alexis put the papers on her desk and told Diane to shred them.

Ad

She said she had made up her mind after the Davis Girls' dinner and wasn’t willing to risk what was left of her family. Alexis feared that if Molly found out what Kristina had done, cutting Ric’s brakes, their bond would be over. Diane warned her that covering up a crime would have consequences, but Alexis said she knew what she was doing.

As they spoke, Ava texted Alexis and demanded she not be late. Alexis ignored Diane’s final plea and headed to Ava’s gallery with the money. Even when warned again, Alexis didn’t change her mind.

Ad

She transferred the Cassadine funds to Ava’s Swiss bank account. Ava wasn’t satisfied. She told Alexis her silence would cost more. She wanted compensation for Ric’s pain and what Kristina tried to do. Alexis left the gallery furious while Ava texted Ric with dollar signs.

General Hospital: What happened when Alexis paid off Ava at the gallery?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Alexis gave Ava access to a Cassadine fund in a Swiss bank account, but Ava raised her demands and warned Alexis about Kristina. Alexis walked into the gallery and told Ava she had transferred the funds and would send payments in installments. She said she expected to get her divorce settlement back by July, once things settled down.

Ad

Ava listened but made it clear the money wasn’t enough. She said that Alexis was only giving her what already belonged to her. Ava insisted that Alexis needed to pay for Ric’s suffering and Kristina’s attempted murder. As Alexis tried to leave, Ava warned her to keep Kristina under control or the blackmail amount would keep going up.

Ava then got confirmation that the first payment was received and sent Ric a text message full of dollar signs. Alexis had no response to the increased pressure and walked out without saying another word.

Ad

Diane had warned her this could happen, but Alexis ignored the consequences. Now Ava had both money and leverage. Ric remained in the dark, but Ava’s contact with him showed that she had no intention of letting the situation drop anytime soon.

General Hospital: What led Lucky and Lulu to consider moving him into Liz’s house?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

In General Hospital, Lulu suggested that Lucky move in with Liz after Amy’s overbearing behavior made everyone uncomfortable. Liz had just returned home from the hospital, and Lucky wheeled her in to find Aiden, Laura, and Lulu waiting. They had set up a first-floor room for her. Moments later, Amy arrived and introduced herself as Liz’s home nurse.

Ad

She immediately laid out a strict routine, which included eight-hour shifts, medication schedules, food restrictions, and three gallons of water per day. Aiden thought Amy was “too much” from the start. Lulu walked Amy through the setup while Liz and Laura shared a moment. Laura later told Lucky to be honest with Liz about his feelings.

In the kitchen, Lulu teased Lucky about cleaning the fridge and hinted that he and Liz were growing closer again. When Amy cut off a family game night to enforce Liz’s nap, Aiden begged Lulu not to leave them alone with her.

Ad

Lulu told Lucky that Amy wasn’t the right fit and suggested he step in. Lucky wasn’t sure how to handle the situation, but Lulu was clear. If Liz was going to get through her recovery peacefully, Lucky's moving in was the only way to make that happen.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More