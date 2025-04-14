Who is Daniel Goddard? Everything to know as the actor joins the cast of General Hospital

Daniel Goddard is officially joining General Hospital as Henry Dalton, a new professor at Port Charles University. The casting was confirmed on April 11, 2025, through TV Insider. Goddard began filming for the role in March, and his first appearance is scheduled to air on Tuesday, April 15.

Daniel Goddard started dropping hints online that he might return to daytime TV, and that’s when fans began to speculate. Most people thought he was heading back to The Young and the Restless as Cane Ashby. Instead, it turned out he was joining General Hospital.

Viewers first heard the name Henry Dalton on the April 10 episode. Emma mentioned his Environmental Physics class at Port Charles University. A few scenes later, Josslyn’s WSB handler told her to stick with her schedule and specifically attend Professor Dalton’s classes. That confirmed he was connected to her ongoing mission.

Goddard originally auditioned for the role of Brennan, but that part went to Chris McKenna. Soon after, the team reached out to Goddard again and offered him the role of Henry Dalton. The part had been written with him in mind. Goddard asked not to be told any details about Dalton’s backstory or future turns. He chose to discover the character as he performs it, learning things just as the viewers do.

Everything to know about Daniel Goddard

Daniel Goddard is an Australian-American actor best known for playing Cane Ashby on The Young and the Restless from 2007 to 2019. He also played Cane’s twin brother Caleb during a short arc. Before he made a name for himself in daytime television, Goddard led the fantasy series BeastMaster from 1999 to 2002, where he played Dar across 65 episodes.

That role marked his return to Australia for filming after moving to the U.S. to pursue acting and modeling. His early TV work includes playing Eric Phillips in Home and Away, a popular Australian soap where he appeared in 10 episodes in 1995.

Outside of soap operas, Goddard has done a mix of TV guest spots and genre films. He appeared in a 2004 episode of Monk titled “Mr. Monk and the Captain’s Wife,” playing a character named Evan Coker. That same year, he also showed up in Wild Card as Nigel.

His film work includes the direct-to-DVD vampire flick Immortally Yours in 2009, Dream Warrior in 2003, Lightspeed in 2006, where he played a villain named Python, and The Perfect Sleep, also released in 2009. He starred in the short film These Boots Are Made for Walken as Bennie Brenner. Earlier in his career, he also worked as a model for brands like Calvin Klein and Dolce & Gabbana.

What happened in General Hospital on April 11, 2025?

The April 11, 2025, episode of General Hospital opened with Alexis facing a major legal dilemma. She hired Diane as her attorney after revealing that Kristina had caused the crash that injured Ric and Elizabeth.

Kristina had been trying to sabotage Ava’s car brakes, but the plan went wrong, and Ric’s car was hit instead. Diane laid out the stakes—Kristina could face prison time. She suggested using a mental health commitment as part of the legal strategy to lessen the punishment and help rebuild things with Molly. Alexis was clearly shaken but agreed to the plan.

Over at Drew’s place, Carly confronted Willow in front of Nina. She accused Willow of betraying Michael and said she was no better than Nelle. Carly shouted that at least Nelle had loved Michael in her own way, while Willow was out there lying. Carly told her she didn’t deserve to be around the kids.

In General Hospital, Willow stood her ground, but the situation escalated quickly. Jason showed up just as Carly looked ready to slap Willow. He pulled Carly aside and told her to back off. He reminded her that blowing up like this wasn’t going to fix anything.

Meanwhile, Curtis had concerns about Drew and confided in Portia. He didn’t like how close Drew was getting to Kai and questioned his medical judgment. Portia told Curtis that she believed in the procedure Kai was scheduled for, but she didn’t dismiss his concerns.

Later in General Hospital, Portia warned Brad that if he didn’t quietly dig into Drew’s medical background, he’d lose his job. Trina mentioned that Kai had already decided to move forward with the surgery without waiting for full updates. Curtis warned Kai directly to be careful about who he trusted.

Anna talked to Emma after unlocking sealed university records using her WSB clearance. In General Hospital, Emma admitted she had broken into a lab to free animals and hit a guard with a crowbar during the chaos. The school had covered it up by blaming a party. Emma said she didn’t want to disappoint Anna. Anna didn’t scold her—she just told her to be smarter going forward.

Elsewhere in General Hospital, Sasha stayed at the Quartermaine house after Jason convinced her not to leave. She helped Danny remake cake pops for Scout and felt a sense of purpose. At the park, Vaughn instructed Josslyn to get close to Professor Henry Dalton as part of a mission tied to her PCU assignment.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

