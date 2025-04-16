What to expect from tomorrow's episode of General Hospital (April 17, 2025)?

ABC's General Hospital first premiered on American daytime television on April 1, 1963, and was created by Doris and Frank Hursley. The show is set in the fictional town of Port Charles and has won numerous Daytime Emmy Awards. General Hospital's plot focuses on the lives of the members of the Corinthos, Quartermaine, Cassadine, and Spencer families.

Soap Hub's spoilers for the upcoming April 17, 2025, episode of General Hospital promise a lot of drama in Port Charles. Sonny Corinthos will spend time hosting Dante Falconeri's birthday party, Chase and Brook Lynn will focus on their future together, and Cody will try his best to help Molly.

What to expect from the April 17, 2025, episode of General Hospital?

In the April 17, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Sonny Corinthos will try his best to host a birthday party for Dante Falconeri. Recently, on the soap opera, Dante's character repeatedly went through a lot of blows: he lost Sam and also learned that his father was suffering from a serious heart condition. Lulu waking up from her comatose state was a good thing for him and his mental health, but their relationship has been turbulent ever since they reconnected.

In the upcoming episode, Sonny's party is guaranteed to have many dramatic moments, and the spoilers hint that a huge secret could also be revealed to the residents of Port Charles regarding a baby who had been put up for adoption recently. Brook Lynn and Chase will attend Dante's party, but they will also spend time with each other, trying to plan their future together.

Spoilers of General Hospital reveal that the most important things on this duo's agenda could be to look for the baby that Brook Lynn had put up for adoption a long time ago. Until recently, Brook had been against this idea, but spoilers reveal that she may potentially have a change of heart.

Felicia will request Carly Spencer to rethink her choices in the upcoming April 17, 2025, episode of General Hospital. Out of everyone in Carly Spencer's close friends circle, Felicia was the only person who had voiced her opinion for being against Carly getting together with Brennan. In the coming episode as well, she will likely ask her to rethink her dating choices.

Meanwhile, on the other end of Port Charles, Diane might find out that Marco is Sidwell's son, and this could put his job with Alexis and Diane in danger. The only way this could work out for him would be if he gave Alexis something important to think about. Given that all of them are attorneys, something Marco said could come in handy for Alexis to solve the Kristina issue.

Recently, on the soap opera, Cody and Molly were shown growing closer to each other. In the coming episode, Cody will offer some assistance to Molly, but it is doubtful whether she will accept his help since she has been struggling with being lost. In addition to that, she is yet to find out that her sister was the one responsible for her father's accident and that her mother knew about it and kept it a secret.

Fans can watch General Hospital on ABC and Hulu.

