"Alexis screwed up" - General Hospital fans criticize her to pay Ava for protecting Kristina from the fallout of her car sabotage

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on April 14, 2025, Ava decided to blackmail Alexis about Kristina's involvement in the car crash. Previously, Ava figured out that Kristina planned to hurt her by cutting her car brakes, but Ric and Elizabeth got injured in the accident instead.

Ad

As the storyline of General Hospital progressed, Ava informed Ric about the deadline she had given Alexis to agree to her blackmail. She informed Alexis that she had a video of Kristina tampering with the car brakes, proving her involvement in the accident. After showing the video to Kristina, Ava revealed that the car had been destroyed.

Ava demanded money from Alexis in exchange for keeping Kristina's involvement a secret. She even promised a huge payout to Ric, ensuring that his name would not come out. Ava threatened Alexis to double the price if she refused to comply.

Ad

Trending

With the current ongoings in the show's storyline, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Ava blackmailing Alexis. Viewers criticized Alexis for paying Ava money to protect Kristina. While addressing the situation, a user named Russell McNair posted on Facebook, criticizing Alexis for giving in to Ava's blackmail. Russell stated:

"Wow, Alexis. You paid Ava off..."

One fan, going by the name Norma Alicea, commented on the post, saying Alexis screwed up by agreeing to pay Ava. Norma wrote:

Ad

"Alexis screwed up. She will pay and then some. Ava is greedy and will want more. Unless she is recording this, Alexis will lose her license again and go back to jail. But this time she will have company. Kristina can be her roommate! And Kristina deserves to go to jail."

A post made by a fan, saying that Alexis screwed up (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the thread and continued the conversation, sharing similar sentiments about Alexis paying money to Ava. While a netizen noted that Ava will continue to blackmail Alexis and demand more money, another fan pointed out that Kristina never pays for her sins, as Alexis always covers it up.

Ad

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers speculated on the aftermath of Alexis giving in to Ava's blackmail. One viewer, while addressing the situation involving Ava and Alexis, commented that this was going to blow up in Ava's face. On the other hand, another fan remarked that Molly will reject Alexis and Kristina from her life after learning the truth about the car sabotage.

Ad

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics of General Hospital

The latest episode of General Hospital aired on April 15, 2025. In this episode, Kai informed Trina that he was going to proceed with the surgery, despite Portia's warning him about it. Trina visited Ava and told her that Drew had suggested an experimental procedure that could help Kai play football again.

Ad

When Trina was worried about Kai's life, Ava tried to comfort her. She told Trina that it was Kai's choice and asked her to respect that. Trina stormed off to meet Kai at the Surf Club, where she confirmed and supported his decision.

Ad

On General Hospital, Alexis chose not to commit Kristina, even after Diane warned her. She felt it would damage Kristina's trust and her relationship with Molly. When Diane asked her to sign legal papers to help Kristina’s case, Alexis told her to destroy them.

Alexis said she wouldn’t risk breaking up her family. She worried Molly would never forgive Kristina if she found out she caused the crash by tampering with the brakes. Diane warned her about the risks of hiding a crime, but Alexis stood by her decision.

Ad

Ad

Later, in General Hospital, Ava sent a message to Alexis, asking her not to be late. Alexis ignored Diane's plan and left to meet Ava at her gallery with the money. After giving in to Ava's blackmail, Alexis transferred the Cassadine funds to Ava's Swiss bank account.

However, Ava was not satisfied. She told Alexis that her silence would cost more money. She demanded more money and asked for compensation for Ric's pain and for what Kristina attempted to do. While Alexis angrily left the gallery, Ava sent a message to Ric about receiving the money.

Ad

Also Read: Why did Drew Garrett exit General Hospital? Everything to know as the actor opens up about his battle with eczema

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Mozart, and Bob Dylan, to Anurag Kashyap. Know More