Why did Drew Garrett exit General Hospital? Everything to know as the actor opens up about his battle with eczema

Actor Drew Garrett, known for playing Michael Corinthos on General Hospital, recently appeared on State of Mind, Maurice Benard's YouTube vlog, and opened up about his health battle.

In the interview, which premiered on April 13, 2025, Drew Garrett, who played Sonny’s son Michael before Chad Duell took over, discussed leaving the soap opera due to his health crisis and how it affected him physically and mentally. Reflecting on his declining health, Garrett remarked:

"My mental state is pretty level, but I’ve had physical health challenges that have put my mental state in a place of deep reflection and sensitivity. And emotionally unbalanced, for sure."

The actor mentioned that he suffers from eczema, an autoimmune condition, which has led to various health problems. Garrett stated that he developed eczema as a child and was prescribed topical steroids. He noted that the steroids became less effective as his body developed a dependence on them.

"As the years progressed, topical steroids lost their effectiveness. My body became dependent on that level of medication. So if I didn't use it, It was like waking up a beast. But what I didn't realize at that time was I was now battling with addiction to topical steroids, my immune system, and this autoimmune condition."

While discussing his departure from the ABC soap opera GH, Garrett pointed out that his eczema never fully went away and only continued to worsen, regardless of the treatments he tried.

"I had no idea. I was just a kid just doing what the doctor says. So I was on steroids all throughout General Hospital that was keeping it at bay. Towards the tail end of my run on GH, I started to try to get off them, and that ended up being a 10-year process,” he shared.

After discussing his health issues, he mentioned that he tried to keep up with acting despite being on medication. While talking about managing the withdrawal symptoms, he noted that he could not function properly, which compelled him to leave General Hospital.

More about Drew Garrett as he opens up about his health crisis that led him to quit General Hospital

Drew Garrett was born in Jupiter, Florida on April 21, 1989. Daytime fans recognize him for his role as Michael Corinthos on General Hospital from 2009 to 2010, for which he received a nomination for a Daytime Emmy Award.

For his education, Garrett attended the Dreyfoos School of the Arts, where he played varsity soccer. After relocating to Los Angeles with his mother in 2005, he graduated from the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts in 2007.

After moving to Los Angeles, Garrett secured guest appearances on Nickelodeon's True Jackson VP and the CBS series Criminal Minds. Apart from General Hospital, Garrett has appeared in numerous films and television shows, enhancing his acting portfolio.

His fans can catch a glimpse of him in productions such as Plan B, 12 Deadly Days, The Tiger Hunter, The Mentalist, Fort Bliss, Divorce Invitation, and Buying Time.

Ad

Ad

