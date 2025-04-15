"She just signed her life away" - General Hospital fans react to Willow's shocking decision to hand over guardianship rights to Drew

In the April 14, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Willow made a big decision that could change her family's future. Drew wanted to play a bigger role in Wiley and Amelia’s lives, so he gave Willow legal papers to make him their guardian. At first, Willow was unsure, but Drew promised to protect the kids if anything happened to her. Trusting him, Willow signed the papers, officially naming Drew their legal guardian.

Ad

While addressing the latest developments in the plot of General Hospital, fans expressed their opinions about Willow's shocking decision to hand over her guardianship rights to Drew. A user named Cheryl Malone-Weaver posted on Facebook, saying that Willow actually signed her kids over to Drew. Cheryl stated:

"That twit actually signed her kids over to Drew."

One fan, going by the name Diana Hill, commented on the thread, saying that Willow just signed her life away. She added that Drew could not convince Micahel, but Willow was an easier target. Diana wrote:

Ad

Trending

"She just signed her life away. He couldn't do Michael in but Willow will be easier."

A post made by a fan, saying that Willow signed her life away (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the post and continued the conversation, sharing similar sentiments about Willow signing the guardianship papers over to Drew. While a netizen pointed out that Willow did not have the authority to transfer her guardianship rights, another viewer anticipated the aftermath of the event when Nina, Carly, and Alexis would find out about this.

Ad

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Viewers speculated what could happen next on the show after Willow signed the legal papers, officially transferring the guardianship rights to Drew. One viewer noted that Willow could lose custody of both her children as Drew's intentions are not in the best interest of Wiley and Amelia. Another fan commented that Drew can finally kill Willow, now that he has secured her guardianship rights.

Ad

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics of General Hospital

The latest episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital aired on April 14, 2025. In this episode, Carly visited Brennan and informed him about her fight with Drew and Willow. She feared that she had handed over Michael's kids since Willow signed the legal papers, transferring the guardianship rights to Drew.

Ad

Brennan speculated that Willow would end up trusting Drew, but Drew might go too far. As they discussed the situation, they decided to wait for him to make a mistake so Carly could use it against him to regain control.

Ad

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Trina opened up to Portia about her fear regarding Kai's surgery. When Portia thought it was because of what happened to Spencer, Trina agreed and said that she did not want to experience that pain again.

Portia informed Kai that she could not support the risky procedure as it had caused paralysis in three patients. After learning about the two cases that worked, Kai remained hopeful, believing that he would be next.

Ad

Ad

Later, in General Hospital, Ric panicked when Ava informed him about the deadline she gave Alexis to succumb to her blackmail. Ava had Kristina's video and claimed that the car involved in the accident had been destroyed.

Ava promised to pay Ric a huge payout and assured him that his name would not be mentioned anywhere. She was confident that Alexis would give in to her blackmail to protect Kristina. She warned Alexis that she would double the price if the latter did not comply.

Ad

Also Read: "Ava killed Connie/Kate!" - General Hospital fans revisit Ava's dark past as a manipulator and murderer

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Mozart, and Bob Dylan, to Anurag Kashyap. Know More