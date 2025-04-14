"Ava killed Connie/Kate!" — General Hospital fans revisit Ava's dark past as a manipulator and murderer

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Ava Jerome was involved in several events that resulted in other characters' deaths. Kate was shot and killed by Michael Corinthos, Sonny Corinthos' son. Although Ava did not directly kill Kate Howard, she was involved in the situation that led to Kate's death.

As the show progressed, Ava confessed to murdering Connie Falconeri because the latter had discovered a secret about Ava and Derek, who was later revealed to be Julian Jerome. Later, Ava got involved in a rivalry with Kristina. In recent episodes, Kristina was determined to make Ava pay for her sins, killing her in a car crash.

While addressing Ava's dark past in the General Hospital storyline, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Ava being a manipulator and murderer. A user named Scott D. Roberts posted on Facebook, asking what Ava did to A.J. Quartermaine. Scott stated:

"Ava did what to A.J.? I wasn't watching then."

While answering the question posted by Scott, one fan, going by the name Debbie Williams, said that Ava did not kill A.J. Debbie wrote:

A post made by a fan saying that Ava did not kill A.J. (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the thread and continued the conversation, sharing similar sentiments about Ava's dark past. While one netizen mentioned that Ava should be sent to jail for her sins, another viewer pointed out that Ava framed A.J. for Connie's death.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Viewers shared their thoughts about the situation that led to A.J.'s murder. While one user noted that Sonny killed A.J., believing he had killed Connie, another viewer commented that it was Ava who took his life as she snuck into A.J.'s room and tampered with his oxygen machine by squeezing the tube.

Fans share their thoughts about A.J.'s murder (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics of General Hospital

In the latest episode of General Hospital that aired on April 11, 2025, Carly confronted Willow and asked her about her relationship with Drew. She angrily charged Willow and accused her of betraying Michael. Carly also mentioned that Willow should not come anywhere near her kids.

Meanwhile, Nina tried to calm things down and called Jason at the scene. Jason stepped in right in time and stopped Carly from slapping Willow. He shouted at them and accused them of causing chaos. However, Willow explained that she was unwilling to walk away from her life with Drew.

Elsewhere on General Hospital, Alexis hired Diane as her official lawyer. She revealed the shocking truth that Kristina had accidentally caused Ric and Elizabeth's car crash while trying to sabotage Ava's brakes.

Diane warned Alexis that Kristina could end up in jail and advised that she needed to attend a mental health facility. She also suggested that Kristina should try to earn Molly's forgiveness. Despite being heartbroken after learning about Kristina's fate, Alexis later agreed to Diane's plan.

Later, Curtis met Portia to tell her that he was worried about Drew's motives and intentions, especially with Kai's upcoming surgery. After listening to Curtis' doubts, Portia explained that she trusted the procedure. However, Curtis remained doubtful about the whole situation.

As the storyline progressed, Anna interrogated Emma and asked her to tell the truth about her actions. After checking the sealed records, Anna learned that Emma had previously broken into a lab to rescue animals.

When Emma accidentally hit a guard after things took a wild turn, the university tried to cover it up. When Anna discovered the truth about Emma's past deeds, Emma told her that she was scared of letting Anna down.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

