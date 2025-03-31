"He needs to stay away from Drew!!!" — General Hospital fans fear Kai’s fate if he follows Drew’s advice

ABC's General Hospital first aired on American television on April 1, 1963, and has received critical acclaim for its storylines and characters. The soap opera was created by Doris and Frank Hursely and is set in the city of Port Charles, New York.

Ad

Recently, on General Hospital, the storyline involving Kai and Drew kept fans on their toes with its suspense and cliffhanger mysteries. Fans and viewers took to Facebook to share their thoughts on the ongoing storyline and shared how they felt about Drew manipulating Kai.

Fans wrote about how they felt afraid about the fact that Drew might end up manipulating Kai to get surgery so that he could play football again. The surgery could potentially go wrong and end up making KAI paralyzed for the rest of his life. One fan with the username of Jackie Ott Schleper wrote,

Ad

Trending

"He needs to stay away from Drew!!!"

Comment screenshot of a fan (Image via Facebook)

Comment screenshot of a fan discussing possible theories (Image via Facebook)

Fans wrote about how they felt suspicious of Drew's personality since he was never a trustworthy man who wanted the good of others. They all hoped that Kai's better sense would prevail and that he would end up choosing not to listen to Drew's advice at all.

Ad

Some fans also voiced their doubts regarding Drew's offer to Kai to pay for the entire cost of the procedure. A few noted that Drew never does anything without considering his own benefit, like his most recent interactions with Willow Tait suggest.

Comment screenshot of a fan (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from the Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from the Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Screenshot from the Facebook post (Image via Facebook)

Fans wrote in the comment section about how Kai was characteristically a gullible person and could easily be manipulated by someone cunning like Drew. Knowing Drew's history on General Hospital, fans deduced that if Kai ended up following Drew's line of thought, he would eventually be in big trouble.

Ad

Ad

Recent plot developments on General Hospital

Recently on General Hospital, Jason Morgan and Sonny Corinthos were shown travelling to Toronto following the lead of Soliski after they heard that he had been roaming in the city scott free. Both of them had devised a plan to corner him in his apartment since they found out that he was the one responsible behind the blast at the Corinthos mansion.

Ad

Ad

In addition to this, Jason and Carly had a conversation regarding their current relationship and where they stood with each other. While Carly was aware of the fact that Jason did not approve of her relationship with Brennan, she never wanted that to be a point of contention between them.

Kristina, who had recently mistakenly tampered with Ric's car instead of Ava Jerome's, had to face the guilt of knowing that her actions were the ones responsible for Ric's horrific accident when his brakes failed.

Ad

Fans and interested viewers can watch General Hospital on ABC Network and stream episodes on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback