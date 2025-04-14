General Hospital spoilers: Carly panics over Willow fallout, Sonny questions Laura and Alexis shocks Kristina

Unexpected decisions and worrisome consequences await the upcoming General Hospital episode of April 14, 2025. As Carly Spencer and Willow Corinthos take a step back from their tussle, they realize their positions and plan their next steps.

On the other hand, Alexis Davis makes a heart-crushing decision about her daughter, Kristina Corinthos, only to save her from more significant harm. Elsewhere, Sonny Corinthos worries about Laura Collins's plans that may harm both of them.

In the previous episodes, Kristina tried to hide her actions leading to Ric Lansing's accident. However, Ava Jerome found out and blackmailed Alexis with the intel. On another side, Willow's move of taking her children to Drew Caine's house pushed Carly to lash out at her.

Elsewhere, Josslyn Jacks got her first assignment to attend the same classes as Emma Drake, while the latter's NDA proved useless for her grandmother, Anna Devane, who moved WSB to get all the intel about her expulsion from the university.

As Sonny and his right-hand man, Jason Morgan, continue to do what is right for the town's residents, General Hospital remains one of the longest-running daily soaps, airing on ABC since April 1963.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Carly is worried about her outburst on Willow

Friday's episode, dated April 11, 2025, saw Carly Spencer shouting at Willow Corinthos for moving in with Drew Caine along with her children. She emphasized that she was going to stand on behalf of Michael Corinthos to fight for his children. As Willow retaliated, things escalated into an altercation.

Carly was furious and tried to slap Willow, stopped in the nick of time by Jason Morgan. While Jason explained to Carly how her actions may have been serious, considering Congressman Drew was involved, Willow's mother tried to mediate for peace.

Monday's General Hospital episode dated April 14, 2025, will likely find both the warring parties evaluating their actions. Willow will remember Carly threatening to take her children away and worry about the outcome of their feud. She may share her concerns with her mother, Nina Reeves. The soap's spoilers suggest that Willow is slated to make a vital decision.

Meanwhile, Carly Spencer will reiterate Friday's events to Jack Brennan. She may fret that her actions may have negative consequences. She may worry that she spoiled Michael's future since Willow will get custody rights due to Carly's behavior.

While Brennan may assure her that the future may not be as bleak, Nina will stand by Willow's decision.

General Hospital: Sonny feels concern over Laura's disclosure

Recently, Laura Collins became the target of Councilman Ezra Boyle for her friendship with Sonny Corinthos. Her assistant, Jordan Ashford, who is trying to target and expose mobster Jenz Sidwell, receives a job offer from Sidwell. As such, Jordan considered this a good opportunity to get insider information about Sidwell.

With this aim, Jordan planned with Laura to have the latter fire her so that she could take up Sidwell's offer. As the precursor to the sacking, they plan to put up the Esplanade plan for public voting, which may hurt Sonny's business.

Laura will feel obliged to inform Sonny about her plan, which will leave the mob boss worried. He may inquire whether Laura is under pressure to turn against him. However, Laura may assure him that this is to target Sidwell and navigate her position with Boyle.

General Hospital: Alexis makes a distressing decision

Recently, Kristina Corinthos planned revenge on Ava Jerome by cutting off the brake wires of the car parked in Ava's slot. Unfortunately, it was Ric Lansing's car that led to his accident along with his passenger, Elizabeth Webber. Ava and Ric concluded with the help of security camera footage, that Kristina was involved.

While Ric wants to inform the police, Ava decides to blackmail Alexis for a huge sum of money from the Cassadine Estate fund. However, instead of giving in to the blackmail, Alexis asked her friend, Diane Miller, for advice. Diane advised her to commit Kristina to reduce her punishment while preserving her reunion with her half-sister, Molly Lansing.

The General Hospital spoilers hint at Alexis agreeing to Diane's suggestion and asking her to draw up the papers. As Molly claims to have gained her rapport with her sister due to her father, Ric's accident, Kristina will feel guilty. She knows that when Molly learns her role in Ric's predicament, their relationship will fall apart again.

However, Alexis will have Kristina committed. As such, Molly will have a different kind of shock, while Kristina will be stunned to find herself in this situation put on her by her mother.

Catch the upcoming episode on April 14, 2025, to watch the unfolding drama on General Hospital.

