What to expect from today's episode of General Hospital (April 16, 2025)?

Discord and friction arise in General Hospital's April 16, 2025 storyline, as Sonny Corinthos recognises Marco Rios and Drew Caine starts plotting new troubles. Elsewhere, Jordan Ashford is determined to target Jenz Sidwell, while the latter tries to chat up a suspicious Tracy Quartermaine.

Ad

The previous episodes of General Hospital found Ric Lansing and Ava Jerome in collusion about blackmailing Alexis Davis. While Kristina Corinthos pretended to be innocent, trying hard to cover up her criminal actions, Alexis faced the dilemma of having to commit Kristina to a psychological facility or letting her bond with Molly Lansing. However, she was stunned to find that Ava raised her demands.

Elsewhere, Giovanni Palmieri's identity remained a secret as he and Brook Lynn bonded further, leading to Guilt for Lois Cerullo. On the other hand, Emma Drake was surprised to find Josslyn Jacks in Professor Dalton's class. Emma shared her desire to apply for the post of research assistant, unaware that Josslyn had been instructed to get the position by WSB.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, General Hospital remains one of the longest-running daily soaps, which premiered on ABC in April 1963. The storyline offers a look into the complicated lives of the fictional Port Charles residents.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Sonny identifies Marco

Ad

GH fans know Marco Rios is the son of Jenz Sidwell and Natalia Ramirez, an identity he is trying to keep under wraps. However, Sonny Corinthos knows the truth due to Natalia's confession about her past family.

Wednesday, April 16, 2025, episode will find Sonny visiting his attorney, Diane Miller, at her office and finding the firm's newest member, Marco. He will openly ask Marco whether the latter is the son of Jenz Sidwell, as Diane turns around to look at Marco. He will be taken aback by the question, leaving him speechless before he affirms.

Ad

On the other hand, a shocked Diane may offer to fire Sidwell's son, Marco, immediately. However, Sonny will assure her that he has a better plan for this situation. Sonny will likely ask Diane to keep Marco close and observe his movements. He may ask his attorney to skillfully extract information on Sidwell through his son.

Also read: General Hospital: Complete list of comings and goings in March 2025

General Hospital: Jordan is dead set on Sidwell

Ad

Recently, Jordan Ashford made a secret plan with Laura Collins about targeting Jenz Sidwell. While their plan has its dangers, Jordan is determined to follow it through. This is what she will express to Anna Devane as the two discuss their priorities. Jordan will tell Anna that she will not look away from impending problems and urge the latter to do the same.

While Jordan may not specifically spell out her target or her plan to Anna, her former husband, Curtis Ashford, will notice something cooking for his ex. He may issue warnings for Jordan, predicting trouble looming for her.

Ad

Also read: General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (April 14 to 18, 2025)

General Hospital: Drew Caine plots anew

Recently, on Monday's episode dated April 14, 2025, Drew Caine assured Willow Corinthos' doubts by drawing up papers to make him the legal guardian of Willow's kids. He also promised to make her Scout Corinthos' legal guardian in case something happened to him.

The soap's spoilers suggest Drew will be plotting to cause more trouble around town and make more enemies. Since the Quartermaine family, Carly Spencer, Sonny Corinthos, and their families are already his enemies, he may antagonize someone new. Whether this involves Laura Collins or Elizabeth Webber's family remains to be seen.

Ad

General Hospital: Sidwell talks to Tracy, while Jason meets Marco

Ad

Jordan's target, Sidwell, will meet Tracy Quartermaine, trying to bond with her, now that they are doing business together. The smooth-talker Sidwell will tell Tracy that they are similar in many ways, leaving Tracy intrigued. However, Tracy will likely not fall for Sidwell's talks and continue to remain cautious of the ex-mobster.

Meanwhile, Jason Morgan will meet Marco since he will have some queries answered. The GH spoilers hint at Lucas Jones walking in on a tense atmosphere. Whether he runs into Jason grilling Marco remains to be seen.

Ad

Also read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (April 16 to 25, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The other story arc for April 16, 2025, involves Elizabeth Webber's household, where nurse Amy Driscoll has caused havoc in her high-handed care. As Lucky Spencer navigates the situation at home, Liz might feel gratitude towards Lucky.

Catch the upcoming drama on General Hospital as Sidwell and Marco remain at the centre of the episode of April 16, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More