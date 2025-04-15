General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (April 16 to 25, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Secrets and their disclosures on General Hospital lay the foundation for the upcoming drama. As the younger generation takes a stand and makes decisions, the previous generation gets affected. This includes Kristina Corinthos's revenge plot, placing her mother, Alexis Davis, in an undesirable situation with Ava Jerome.

Ad

On the other hand, Josslyn Jacks joined WSB in secret, but her mother, Carly Spencer, will flip out when she learns this.

Recently, Ric Lansing and Elizabeth Webber's car got into an accident caused by Kristina's wrong decision. As a result, Ava procured evidence against Kristina and blackmailed Alexis for a huge sum from the Cassadine fortune. While Alexis considered committing Kristina to reduce her prison time, the latter tried to keep her actions a secret.

Ad

Trending

Elsewhere, Josslyn Jacks returned after her WSB training, pretending to have gone for a holiday to the Easter Islands. She received her first assignment from her handler, in which she would be attending Environmental studies classes under Professor Henry Dalton. Meanwhile, Carly had a faceoff with Willow Corinthos regarding her decision to move in with Drew Caine.

General Hospital remains one of the longest-running daily soaps airing on ABC since April 1963.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Josslyn will bond with her professor

Ad

As mentioned earlier, Josslyn Jacks returned to Port Charles and was given her first assignment. She was told to attend Professor Henry Dalton's classes, where she would be notified about her next task. Incidentally, Emma Drake also takes the same class.

The upcoming episodes will see Josslyn not only meeting Professor Dalton but also trying to secure the research assistant's position under him. Emma Drake will likely be suspicious of her since Josslyn has never taken Environmental studies before, but is suddenly showing a keen interest in research work. Whether Emma can see through Josslyn's interest in the new subject remains to be seen.

Ad

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for the next week from April 14 to 18, 2025

General Hospital: Marco will start his work in town

Recently, Marco Rios arrived in Port Charles to attend an interview with Diane Miller. After his successful interview with Alexis Davis, he will likely be accepted into the firm.

However, he will continue to hide his relationship with Jenz Sidwell. So far, only Sonny Corinthos knows the connection between the two because Natalia Ramirez told him.

Ad

Ad

The upcoming week will see Marco getting involved with legal matters while giving thoughtful suggestions to Alexis. He and Lucas Jones will meet more often and will grow closer. Whether they take their newly developed relationship to the next level remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Molly will be in for a surprise

Molly Lansing recently bonded with her estranged half-sister, Kristina Corinthos. Kristina is truly remorseful about her revenge plot—finding a victim in Ric Lansing, Molly's father. Meanwhile, her mother, Alexis Davis, is being blackmailed by Ava Jerome for Kristina's actions.

Ad

To protect Kristina from long imprisonment, Alexis considers committing her, as per her friend and partner, Diane Miller's advice. When Molly learns about her mother's resolve, she will be shocked. However, Alexis may not reveal the true reason behind her decision.

Unable to understand the turn of events and after finding her mother difficult to talk to, Molly may reach out to Cody Bell. Cody will promise to support her if she needs to fight Alexis.

Ad

General Hospital: Carly and Jason will stumble upon some secrets

Ad

Sonny Corinthos has decided to have his heart surgery soon, and he is now confiding only in a few near and dear ones whom he trusts. So far, his children, Kristina and Dante Falconeri, and his friends, Laura Collins and Jason Morgan, know about his condition.

Sonny will disclose his ailment and its treatment to Carly Spencer in the coming weeks. Carly may be shocked at the news but will resolve to stay strong and handle things in his absence.

Ad

On the other hand, the soap's spoilers suggest that Jason Morgan will receive shocking information from Sasha Gilmore. It may be about her deal with Jenz Sidwell, where the mobster promised her a huge sum of money. This will leave Jason furious as he will emphasize the dangers of dealing with a mobster like Sidwell.

Also Read: Who is leaving General Hospital in 2025? All comings and goings explored

Stay tuned to ABC every weekday to watch the unfolding drama on General Hospital as Josslyn gets her next task and Alexis makes a crushing decision.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More