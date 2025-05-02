How old is Saberspark? Allegations explored as animated film review YouTuber is called out on social media

YouTuber Saberspark is currently trending after being accused of s*xual misconduct by a woman. On May 1, 2025, the testimony of the alleged victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, surfaced on social media platforms such as X. Saberspark is a 36-year-old YouTube reviewer who reviews animated movies and series on the platform.

Ad

Disclaimer: This article has references to r*pe and s*xual assault and abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to the testimony, the woman has alleged that Saberspark reportedly r*ped her twice, between 2012 and 2013, in two isolated incidents, when she was 18.

The alleged victim has claimed that Saberspark coerced her into giving consent, emotionally manipulated her, and physically overpowered her, which left her feeling ashamed and dissociated. She also mentioned that the alleged incidents happened after years of online interaction.

Ad

Trending

“In 2012, I went to my first pony convention. This was my first time ever traveling by myself, and it was soon after the two of us became friends. When I met up with him in person, he invited me to his hotel room,” the woman claimed.

Sabersparkk is being accused of r*pe. (Image via X)

She further alleged that Saberspark was editing a video on his laptop, which made her "internally geek out" and feel "nervous" about being "alone" in a hotel room with someone she was a "huge fan" of and had a "crush on."

Ad

While the woman tried to "play it cool," he, who was 4-5 years older than her, reportedly made her feel "out of place." The alleged victim noted that Saberspark began speaking about the prospects of them dating before "making out" with her and assaulting her.

Saberspark has not addressed the allegations at the time of writing.

All you need to know about Saberspark

Saberspark, whose real name is Stephen Carver, is a YouTuber with 2.11 million subscribers who reviews animated series and movies. He was born to Welsh immigrant parents in October 1988 in Atlanta, Georgia, where he has lived his life.

Ad

Carver debuted his YouTube channel in September 2007 but rose to fame four years later with his documentary-style video, "Ballad of the Brony," based on the adult fanbase of the animated show, My Little Pony.

Ad

His other notable videos include "Everything WRONG with the New Powerpuff Girls 2016 Reboot," "What RUINED...Nickelodeon?" and "What's RUINING...Cartoon Network?" His "What the HELL is…" and "Let's Watch" videos are also popular.

Apart from posting reviews about animated content, Saberspark also provides commentaries on these shows and films, history lessons, as well as drunk storytelling.

Stephen also discusses the decline of animation studios, such as in the video "The Fall of YouTube (TheFineBros Incident)." He is also active on Twitch, where he interacts with gamers, and on X and Instagram.

Ad

Ad

Exploring the recent allegations against Saberspark

On Thursday, accusations of inappropriate s*xual behavior against him circulated online. According to the now-viral testimony of the alleged victim, she became a Saberspark fan during her high school days in 2011 after watching his video essay titled "Ballad of the Brony." After turning 18 and graduating from high school, she reportedly contacted him via Skype and told him that she was a fan.

They soon connected and became friends, and the YouTuber allegedly gave her his phone number, which she thought was a "really big deal" as it was her first time interacting with "any sort of celebrity."

Ad

The alleged victim claimed to have developed a "parasocial crush" on Saberspark and being "star-struck" by him, adding he was aware of her feelings. They reportedly connected over Skype and texted occasionally until she met him at his hotel room during a 2012 Pony Convention.

"After that, he almost immediately initiated making out with me and guided me to his bed… he did not directly ask me for consent. Saberspark was also significantly larger than me as I was an 80-something-pound 18-year-old girl, so I physically could not stop him," the claim read.

Ad

The alleged victim noted being "extremely nervous" and "uncomfortable" as, until then, she hadn't been intimate with someone she barely knew, as well as being new to meeting people online.

"At that moment, I laid there, dissociating, as it felt very wrong while trying to rationalize it in my head to convince myself it was a safe and normal encounter," the testimony added.

Ad

According to the woman, Saberspark went and cleaned himself up and offered a handshake, seemingly saying, "Friends?" Following this, she felt "ashamed" for the rest of the event for being unable to stop the alleged incident, including feeling that she was "taken advantage of."

"Though I tried pretending I was fine to everyone around me, I was and still am demi-s*xual and being put in that position was not something that I wanted," the testimony alleged.

Ad

The unnamed woman continued that despite her experience, she remained friends with the creator and met him during the 2013 Pony Con. As per her testimony, this time, they met in a public space.

While she tried to get over him, he reportedly kept suggesting how they should be in a relationship, only to later claim it would be wrong. However, when they entered an elevator to go to the hotel's lobby, the YouTuber allegedly "shoved me against the wall" and put his "tongue down my throat."

Ad

The woman recalled being scared, hurt, and having another episode of dissociation. She also claims this incident was not consensual. Later, they reportedly got down from the elevator, and he guided her into a men's restroom, where he allegedly coerced her into performing oral s*x on him.

"I was afraid of denying him because of past experiences with s*xual assault, so I did it to get it over with, without wanting to cause a problem," the testimony read.

Ad

The statement by the alleged victim concluded by claiming she pretended to be fine but slowly pulled away from the content creator following the second alleged incident. She recalled crying that night and for months, adding she felt ashamed for putting herself in a "compromising situation with someone I hardly knew."

Stephen Carver hasn't responded to the allegations. He did, however, post a review on his eponymous YouTube channel on May 1, 2025, the day the accusations surfaced online. It remains unclear whether the alleged victim is pursuing legal action against him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pallavi Kanungo Pallavi has been a celebrity trends writer at SK POP since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English from Calcutta University and has over 3 years of experience working for brands such as Hindustan Times and Pepper Content. Pallavi is a firm believer in the adage ""The pen is mightier than the sword,"" which is why she chose writing as her career.



An inquisitive person by nature, Pallavi says SK POP helps her keep up with all kinds of events happening around the world. Reporting authentic news and reaching out to the maximum audience is important to her and she does this by finding out around 3-5 reliable sources, conducting optimum research, and presenting the most pertinent facts. She maintains ethical standards of the highest order in her articles as she has been a lifelong disciple of truth and justice herself.



Pallavi had the opportunity to interview the former chief ministers of Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, Bhupesh Bagel, and Shivraj Singh Chauhan respectively at Hindustan Times. She admires feminist icon and popstar Taylor Swift for the cultural impact she has had globally and across all generations.



During her spare time, Pallavi engages in a plethora of diverse activities - writing for her blog, reading investigative articles and crime fiction, watching thrillers, swimming, working out, watching Cricket and Tennis, singing, playing her instruments, and teaching kids at NGOs. Know More