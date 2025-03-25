"That reunion brings nostalgia!" - Netizens react as former Nickelodeon stars Drake Bell and Josh Peck reunite on Good Guys podcast

Drake Bell and Josh Peck recently appeared together on the latter’s podcast, Good Guys, on March 24, 2025. The duo’s conversation about their friendship and how it was impacted because of certain reasons over the years has grabbed a lot of attention on social media.

Ad

A video of Drake Bell and Josh Peck speaking to each other on the podcast has already gone viral. The clip, shared by Pop Base on X (formerly Twitter), shows Bell seemingly referring to their Nickelodeon teen sitcom, Drake & Josh, as he said:

“I had a lot of people reaching out like, ‘Oh, don’t worry, Drake will never watch the show ever again.’ Now watching the show, it’s so hard to know what you were going through while you were making this.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Bell said he was proud of whatever he and Peck accomplished together, adding that people never truly understood it over the years. The duo also became emotional as Drake Bell continued, saying:

“It’s like, ‘Oh just put two guys together and they’ll be funny or whatever.’ And it was like those… Am I getting? Am I tearing up right now? But it’s like, that’s the kind of things where like ‘Whoa, just take it easy man’, right?’ That’s not a joke in the script.”

Ad

Drake & Josh ended back in 2007, and Good Guys marked the duo’s reunion after more than a decade. Netizens took to the comments section of Pop Base’s post on X to share their reactions to the pair coming back together for another time. One user even expressed his happiness about the same by writing:

“That reunion brings nostalgia.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar responses continued, with one of them saying that the reunion brought a feeling of joy.

“Wow, so cool to see Drake and Josh back together!”, a user wrote on X.

“This filled me with joy”, a netizen stated.

“I really enjoying this podcast”, an X reaction mentioned.

Among other replies, one user mentioned that she had recently rewatched Bell and Peck’s show.

Ad

“Classic duo back together – this is gonna hit all the nostalgia feels!”, one of the reactions reads.

“They made my teen age fun”, another netizen commented on X.

“I re-watched Drake and Josh earlier this year and it absolutely holds up”, an X user reacted.

Drake Bell and Josh Peck open up on their friendship in the podcast

As mentioned, Bell and Peck had worked together on the Nickelodeon show. In the latest episode of his podcast, Peck shared that he and Drake were initially close friends while appearing on The Amanda Show. However, things started getting bad between them after the launch of Drake & Josh.

Ad

Notably, in an episode of Quiet on Set last year, Drake Bell alleged that he was s*xually assaulted at the age of 15 by dialogue coach Brian Peck, who worked on The Amanda Show.

Ad

Drake hinted that his friendship with Josh was impacted due to the problems associated with Brian, who was under investigation during the filming of the Drake & Josh pilot episode. Bell claimed that the allegations against Brian lingered in his mind, and he always had a fear that his show with Peck might come to an end.

“I had to come back to working with my partner going, ‘I’ve got all this stuff that nobody knows about that’s going on. Is this going to hurt our show? When this drops, is Josh going to look at me and be like, Bro, you took our dream away.”

Ad

Josh Peck also addressed the issues that emerged in his friendship with Drake Bell, stating that there were moments when they were supposed to get close to each other, but it never happened.

Meanwhile, the latest episode of Josh Peck’s podcast has garnered more than 400,000 views until now.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback