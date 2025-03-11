“I is still married” — Porsha Williams clarifies the current status of her marriage to Simon Guobadia amid his ICE detention

Porsha Williams, the reality star who rose to fame on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, appeared on the March 9 episode of Watch What Happens Live to discuss her return to the show after two seasons.

During the interview, host Andy Cohen asked her about her separation from Simon Guobadia. Williams replied that they were still married, and while they were in the middle of separation, he was detained by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Williams said:

"I is still married. It was about to be over and then unfortunately he had been detained."

The clip of Watch What Happens Live's March 9 episode was reposted on Instagram by @theshaderoom.

According to People, Simon Guobadia, the founder of the petrochemical company now known as Simcol Petroleum Limited Company, is originally from Nigeria. He was detained by ICE on February 21. While the legal details are unclear, the media outlet reports that his detainment may be linked to President Donald Trump's mass deportation plan.

In the interview, Williams also told Andy Cohen that she refused to meet him in person during their divorce proceedings as she felt "the climate" was not right. She expressed hope that Guobadia would figure things out and wished him well.

"Our last court date, he requested for it to be in person. I didn’t want it to be in person because I kind of knew the climate, and unfortunately, he walked into it. But I think he’ll figure it out. I wish him well. I pray for him and his family and maybe they can figure it out," she said.

What did Porsha Williams say about her marriage to Simon Guobadia in The Real Housewives of Atlanta?

"Single Not Searching" Premiere Hosted By Lisa Raye - Image via Getty

According to People, on the season 16 premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, which aired on March 9, Porsha Williams got emotional while talking about her estranged husband. Calling herself "old-school," she stated she was private about their marriage troubles. While most people thought they had a perfect life, Williams and her husband had a rocky marriage. She said:

"When you're married, I'm old-school — you don't go out and tell people what's going on in your house. I know it looks like to many people, 'Oh, she posted this perfect life.' But I look back and I can think to myself, 'I definitely posted this knowing we're not okay.'"

Porsha Williams also shared that, at the beginning of their relationship, she strongly believed they could get over every difficulty. However, over time, she realized many things were false.

"In my relationship with Simon, I felt like if I had him by my side, we could conquer anything. However, I just started realizing a lot of different things that turned out to be untruths," she said.

According to People, Porsha Williams filed for divorce on February 22, 2024, just 15 months after marrying Simon Guobadia in November 2022.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 is currently airing on Bravo and is available for streaming on Peacock.

