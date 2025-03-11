Andy Cohen addresses Tamra Judge's alleged exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County

The Real Housewives of Orange County is facing speculation about Tamra Judge’s future on the show after she seemingly announced her departure during a cast trip.

On the March 10 episode of SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, host Andy Cohen addressed the reports but remained cautious about confirming any changes while filming is still ongoing.

“I got the report of what happened last night. All I will say is this. I can’t comment on what’s going on while we’re filming shows,” Cohen said.

Tamra Judge, who has been part of the franchise since season 3, fueled the rumors by posting a message on her Instagram Story on March 9, hinting at her possible exit.

Andy Cohen's response to The Real Housewives of Orange County star's alleged exit

Cohen chose not to comment directly on Judge’s status but reminded listeners to consider her emotional state, given Mellencamp's health situation.

“I guess the only thing that is at the top of my mind is that one of her best friends, if not her best friend, is going through an incredibly intense health crisis. Maybe keep that in mind, otherwise I really don’t have anything to say on the subject,” Cohen added.

Judge has been vocal about Mellencamp's situation but has avoided sharing detailed updates. On the February 19 episode of the Two Ts in a Pod podcast, she said:

"It’s not my place. What do you guys want me to do? Do you want me to take pictures from the hospital and post them? I’m not doing that."

Tearing up, she continued:

“All I can do is pray on her and love her like all of her friends are doing. And that’s it.”

Bravo has not confirmed the final cast for season 19, but Judge was recently seen filming in New Orleans with Shannon Beador, Heather Dubrow, Katie Ginella, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, and Emily Simpson. Gretchen Rossi, returning as a "friend" of the group, was also spotted with the cast.

Judge initially joined RHOC in season 3, left after season 14, and returned in season 17. As of now, her future on the show remains uncertain.

Tamra Judge's cryptic announcement during filming of The Real Housewives of Orange County

Tamra Judge's Instagram story (Image via Instagram/@tamrajudge)

Tamra Judge's post during the ongoing filming of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 19 has sparked conversations about her potential exit. Her message hinted at stepping away from the show due to personal priorities.

"It was a long run! When life gives you real problems this reality s— doesn’t make sense. Peace out … I’m out," she wrote.

Following this, Judge shared a selfie from an airport with the caption:

"Mental health is health."

This further fueled speculation about her stepping back from the show. Bravo has yet to release an official statement. Cohen also mentioned that Judge's outlook might be influenced by her friend Teddi Mellencamp's health issues. Mellencamp recently underwent surgery to remove brain tumors, and Judge has expressed her desire to keep updates about Mellencamp private.

Tamra Judge has been part of several key moments on The Real Housewives of Orange County, including the franchise's first wine toss. She also starred in a three-episode spinoff, Tamra’s OC Wedding, which followed her June 2013 wedding to Eddie Judge at the Monarch Beach Resort in Dana Point, California.

Fans can watch the latest episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Peacock.

