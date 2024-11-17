“Not filming with you”— The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Shannon Beador chimes in on future seasons with Alexis Bellino

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Shannon Beador looks like she is not ready to make amends with her co-star Alexis Bellino. In an interview with Us Weekly, published on November 15, 2024, Beador said that if the producers decide to bring Bellino back for the future season then she would not film any scene with her.

“If they choose to bring Alexis back on the show, enjoy, but I’m not filming with you,” Shannon Beador shared.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 is currently airing parts of its reunion episode. Beador revealed that the viewers would get more context regarding her situation with Bellino during the upcoming reunion part 3 episode, set to release on November 21, 2024.

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Shannon Beador isn't leaving the show even if Alexis Bellino returns

Trending

In her interview with Us Weekly, Beador clarified the past comments she made on Nick Viall’s podcast concerning her return to the reality show.

“I was on Nick Viall’s podcast, and he said, ‘What will you do if Alexis is back on the show?’ And my answer was, ‘I’m not filming with Alexis ever again,’” Beador said.

Beador cleared that she never said that she wouldn't return to The Real Housewives of Orange County. She added that she might have left the show due to clashes with fellow cast members in her "third or fourth year", however, she hasn't done that since.

The reality star made it clear that if Alexis Bellino returns to the show then she will avoid her by making sure that she doesn't film any scene with her. Beador added that she is "grateful for the job" and won't leave the show due to Bellino's return.

“I’m grateful for the job... Oh, absolutely I am [returning]. I’d be grateful to come back... But if Alexis Bellino comes back, sorry, not gonna be around [her].” Beador said.

Shannon Beador and Alexis Bellino's feud explained

Shannon Beador's ex-boyfriend John Janssen had paid for her facelift and wished that she return the money post their breakup. While The Real Housewives of Orange County star agreed to pay half of the $75,000 she backed out after finding that her ex had footage of her September 2023 DUI arrest.

Beador and Bellino clashed throughout season 18, as Bellino began dating Beador's ex-boyfriend following Beador's 2022 separation. Beador did not hide her strong disapproval of the relationship and was vocal about it during the recent season.

Bellino grew increasingly frustrated with Beador’s comments about her future husband. During an episode conversation with Jennifer Pedranti, Tamra Judge, and Katie Ginella, Bellino warned that if Beador continued her behavior, she would “pull out” unreleased DUI videos the reality star. The alleged videos if released were said would ruin Beador's career.

Since the incident, tensions between the two The Real Housewives of Orange County cast members have remained high, with neither willing to let go of their feud.

Beador and Bellino faced off during part 2 of the RHOC reunion and defended their respective stance in the feud. Beador claimed she was going to pay John $70,000 provided that he signed a non-disparagement clause. However, when her ex refused to sign the NDA, Beador decided to withhold the payment.

Bellino responded by asserting that John never mentioned Beador's DUI video, adding that the reality star was solely responsible for her own actions.

“You’ve gotta go back to your emails and check the truth. Because you have a really strange relationship with the truth,” Bellino told Beador.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 episode airs every Thursday on Bravo.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback