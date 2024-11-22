The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 episode 20 recap: Reunion concludes with Shannon and Alexis at odds

The Real Housewives of Orange County wrapped up its 18th season on October 31, 2024, on Bravo TV. The show's three-part reunion aired the first part on November 7, 2024, with the second part being released on November 14, 2024. The third part of the reunion of The Real Housewives of Orange County was released exclusively on Bravo on November 21, 2024.

The first two installments of the reunion saw the cast members dissect the season's dramatic events. The rift between Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador grew in the episode while Heather Dubrow and Katie Ginella also clashed.

The reunion's third installment continued the intense discussions and conflicts as the Housewives reflected on their experiences. Shannon and Alexis butted heads while Tamra and Shannon tried to resolve their issues. John later joined the episode as some never-before-seen footage stirred up some drama.

The official synopsis of the The Real Housewives of Orange County episode read:

"The reunion concludes with Shannon and Alexis at odds over lawsuits and dating; emotions peak when Tamra and Shannon address their friendship; unseen footage of John's interview stirs reactions."

The Real Housewives of Orange County began airing on Bravo in 2006 and follows the lives of rich Housewives from Orange County, California. The cast includes Tamra Judge, Emily Simpson, Shannon Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, Katie Ginella, and Heather Dubrow. The recurring cast members include Alexis Bellino, Teddi Mellencamp, Sutton Stracke, and Vicki Gunvalson.

What happened on The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 episode 20?

The third installment of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 reunion started with footage filmed after the season's official wrap.

The reunion also saw Shannon and Alexis' heated debate that took place 36 hours before it. While Shannon seemingly gloated about securing Alexis' full-time spot on the show, Alexis retaliated and called her bitter.

“You know what Shannon? You’re so bitter,” Alexis said.

Andy Cohen, who was hosting the The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion pointed out Shannon's lawsuit with John Janssen, which is now settled. Alexis expressed frustration, revealing she discovered unfavorable information about John after meeting him.

Emily attempted to join the conversation, but Alexis told her to "b*tt out," citing their strained relationship. Shannon clarified her past relationship with John, including financial aspects.

Gina and Emily joined Shannon in criticizing Alexis, who called them "bullies." Emily reacted strongly to it, leading to a tense exchange.

Shannon revealed she and John remained intimate despite his claims of being single. A text message showed John professing love for Shannon a few months before starting his relationship with Alexis.

The conversation shifted to John's alleged videos, which he threatened to release. Shannon grew emotional, and the Housewives questioned John's motives. Tamra asked Shannon about the videos' content, but Shannon declined to comment. John's pre-recorded statement expressed regret over the traumatic night and Shannon's alleged behavior.

John was heard saying that Shannon was "the one person" he would show the video to if she wanted "to see what she actually was like that night and the kind of behavior she exhibited."

"She has characterized me as a monster on the show. If she wants to see what a monster looks like, she can view those videos,” John stated.

On the reunion stage, Alexis expressed regret for mentioning the videos and defended her actions stating that she was protecting her partner. Jenn clarified her friendship with Alexis, despite Emily's confusion. Meanwhile, Emily criticized Jenn's association with Alexis, sparking tension.

Andy addressed Tamra's defense of Shannon, leading to a heartfelt moment between the two. They shared a hug, signaling potential reconciliation.

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion came to a close with Heather revealing new information. At a post-finale dinner, John claimed to have heard Shannon's accident and alleged an altercation occurred. Tamra corroborated Heather's account, stating John's daughters stopped him from intervening. Shannon admitted uncertainty about the events of that night.

“He said that when you took off and he heard the crash, he went to go run for you, but his daughters stopped him and said, ‘no dad, this isn’t good, you guys are fighting, I’m gonna go look.’ And she went around the corner and said you were pulling off. Our mouths dropped,” said Tamra.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season concluded with all the housewives coming together for a group hug.

