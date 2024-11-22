"Acting like John's PR"— The Real Housewives of Orange County fans react to Alexis' behavior towards Shannon 

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 aired part three of the reunion special this week on November 21, 2024. The segment concluded the RHOC cast's conversation with Andy Cohen, as they dove further into the events of the latest installment of the Bravo show.

Shannon and Alexis continued fighting over their ongoing involvement in John's lawsuit against Shannon. Fans of the show commented on the two female cast members' arguments in Reunion Part Three, and criticized Alexis Bellino.

"Alexis out here acting like John’s PR manager instead of his girlfriend. Girl, compiling a list of his finances with Shannon doesn’t make you helpful—it makes you pathetic. Like, do you get a commission for this mess?" one person wrote on X.

"What makes Alexis unlikable is her pointing out that John bought Shannon a 10k necklace and her saying that she has the receipts for it. It’s so cringe," a fan commented.

"This is absolutely tasteless and abusive the way Alexis & John J were weaponized against Shannon for ratings. This is beyond uncomfortable #Bravo. It’s hateful. It’s bullying!" a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 commented on Alexis talking about John and Shannon's relationship.

"The forensic accountant can count all the things John spent.. that doesn’t mean he spent it on Shannon lol. A $10,000 necklace? That could’ve gone to any b**ch. Alexis is stupid," a person wrote.

"Alexis really acting like John's PR instead of his girlfriend. Like girl, you look pathetic at this point with having a list of all his finances when he was with Shannon" a fan commented.

"It amazes me that Alexis thinks she knows the ins and outs of Shannon's relationship with John like she's even been around them as a couple. This lady is very delusional," a tweet read.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 further said:

"alexis can’t handle other people coming at her at once bc she only has lines rehearsed to come back at shannon. and it’s amazing for her to assume that john couldn’t be lying to her about these things to skew her view of shannon. but we know she can’t fathom having sense," a person wrote.

"Alexis continues to say she doesn’t want to be involved yet she brought all the numbers of what Shannon owes John??" a fan commented.

Shannon and Alexis get into an argument about John in The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 reunion part 3

In The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 reunion part 3, Andy Cohen read out fan questions that put Alexis Bellino on the spot. This was followed by a joint confessional by John and Alexis, during which the male cast member stated that their relationship was "real" and happened "organically."

Andy asked Alexis about her relationship with John, The Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon revealed that John texted her two months before Alexis and he met. A screenshot of the messages John sent Shannon read:

"I'm sorry I have upset you, not my intent. I hope you can get some rest and I will see you plenty tomorrow. I love you."

Andy questioned whether John had told Alexis he had been single for a year before they got together. As Alexis said "nothing mattered" after November 18, Emily interjected saying Shannon and John were together for five years and cannot be called "friends with benefits."

"You were not in a relationship for five years, he broke up with you. I asked him today because I knew you were gonna say this," Alexis said.

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 star said that John had broken up with Shannon the day before Thanksgiving in 2022. Shannon said the couple got back together in April.

Fans of the Bravo reality show commented on the exchange online and criticized Alexis for defending John and talking about Shannon and John's relationship.

Episodes of RHOC are available to stream on Bravo.

