When will The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 reunion part 3 air? Release date and what to expect

The season 18 reunion of The Real Housewives of Orange County is almost ready for its climax. Bravo TV will broadcast the reunion's third and last segment on Tuesday, November 21, 2024, at 9 pm ET.

Andy Cohen will host the much-awaited episode, which will center on emotional reconciliations and unsolved issues. After their season-long arguments over personal issues, such as Alexis' engagement to Shannon's ex-boyfriend John Janssen, the next episode promises to delve further into the friction between Alexis Bellino and Shannon Beador.

In addition, a sneak peek reveals an emotional turning moment in Tamra Judge and Shannon's friendship, which fans may anticipate. Stream previous reunion parts of The Real Housewives of Orange County on Bravo TV and Peacock TV to catch up before the finale.

The Real Housewives of Orange County: Shannon and Tamra’s friendship

A highlight of The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion part 3 is the resolution between Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador. A sneak peek provided by E! News captures a moment where the two women, despite a tumultuous season, reconcile during the reunion.

Tamra shared that she reached out to Shannon when news broke about Alexis Bellino dating John Janssen. Tamra explained,

"When I found out that she was dating John, Shannon was the first person I reached out to."

She sent Shannon a text that read,

"I’m so sorry. I had no idea. I hope you can enjoy your holidays, I know this has to be hard on you."

However, Shannon initially dismissed Tamra’s efforts, telling her that Alexis and John had been dating "for three weeks," adding that Tamra supposedly told her to "grow the f**k up." Amid the heated exchange, Andy Cohen intervened to tell Shannon that Tamra had silently defended her earlier in the reunion.

This brought Shannon to tears, as she acknowledged Tamra’s support during a difficult time.

"She gave me looks; I know your looks. I appreciate it," Shannon said tearfully.

The emotional moment concluded with Shannon hugging Tamra, who reciprocated the sentiment, stating, “I really miss you.”

Alexis Bellino and Shannon Beador’s conflict

Another focal point of the episode is the unresolved tension between Alexis Bellino and Shannon Beador. Their feud centers on Alexis' relationship with John Janssen, which sparked heated exchanges throughout season 18. The reunion episode will address the emotional fallout and whether the two cast members can find common ground.

Shannon, visibly emotional in the sneak peek, referenced the difficulties she faced after John’s behavior became a topic of discussion. She noted,

"You saw those videos about John. The stuff he just said in those videos... Really, really difficult."

Tamra hinted at the intense drama in an interview with People Magazine on October 8, 2024, describing the Alexis and Shannon confrontation as "the most explosive part of the reunion." According to Tamra, the discussions during this segment in The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion provided critical insight into the underlying issues and emotions that fueled the conflict.

A reunion full of surprises

The official episode synopsis of The Real Housewives of Orange County teases emotional peaks, discussion on lawsuits, and personal disputes. Fans are eager to see whether the group can move forward from their differences. Tamra Judge hinted at surprises in her October interview, saying,

“I think everybody's just going to be a little bit surprised."

She emphasized the depth of emotions and the raw honesty displayed during the reunion, describing it as,

"one of the best reunions that I’ve done in a very long time."

The final part of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 reunion will air on November 21, 2024, exclusively on Bravo TV.

