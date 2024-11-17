"Good things happen"- The Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina reflects on being sober for three years

Gina Kirschenheiter, a cast member of The Real Housewives of Orange County, recently celebrated a personal milestone that has profoundly impacted her life.

In an interview with US Weekly during Emily Simpson’s The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion watch party on Thursday, November 14, Gina opened up about being three years sober.

"Honestly, the biggest tip and trick and lifestyle change for me is coming up on three years sober, three years not drinking"

While her sobriety journey is something she hasn’t frequently discussed, Gina emphasized its transformative impact. She explained how quitting alcohol brought immense positivity into her life, noting:

“When you stop poisoning yourself, good things happen.”

She was able to process unsolved traumas and her physical condition improved as a result of the decision.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Gina’s journey to sobriety

When Gina realized that alcohol was starting to negatively impact her, she decided to quit drinking in 2021:

“It made me have to deal with some of the stuff that I think I was avoiding.”

She revealed that quitting alcohol forced her to face mental issues she had been repressing:

“I would love to share that with other people.” Encouraging others who may be considering sobriety, she added, “Do it. It will literally change your life for the better in every way.”

When will The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 reunion part 3 air?

Bravo will broadcast the third segment of The Real Housewives of Orange County season 18 reunion on November 21, 2024, at 9 pm ET. Cast members Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Jennifer Pedranti, Tamra Judge, Emily Simpson, Heather Dubrow, Katie Ginella, and Alexis Bellino will all be present at the reunion, which will be hosted by Andy Cohen.

Reunion part 3 will have significant disclosures and intense confrontations, per Bravo's official episode synopsis. Highlights include Shannon and Alexis addressing their ongoing feud over lawsuits and relationships, while Tamra and Shannon provide an update on their tumultuous friendship.

Fans can also expect unseen footage of interviews, further stirring the drama. As hinted by Tamra Judge, this episode is poised to be:

“the most explosive part of the reunion.”

What to expect in the reunion

The connection between Shannon Beador and Alexis Bellino, who is engaged to Shannon's ex-partner John, is one of the issues that will be discussed during the reunion. Throughout the season, the two cast members' tension has increased.

Tamra and Shannon’s complex friendship will also take center stage. Tamra hinted in an interview that their dynamic has surprised her, saying:

“There was a lot of tough discussions that went down.There was a lot of emotions, there was a lot of explanation to why maybe I felt a certain way, and overall, I felt like it was one of the best reunions that I've done in a very long time.”

The reunion promises to delve into these layered relationships, offering fans a deeper understanding of the cast’s dynamics and closing out the season with emotional and dramatic revelations.

Fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County can catch Reunion part 3 on Bravo or stream it later on Peacock.

