"Always in the girls business" - Netizens reacts as Porsha Williams slams Peter Thomas for sharing her altered interview

American TV personality and RHOA star Porsha Williams recently slammed a former fellow RHOA member, Peter Thomas, for allegedly sharing an altered clip of her March 5 interview on The View. In the real clip, Porsha reportedly gave advice to women walking away from their marriage.

After the clip went viral, she shared a post on her official Instagram on March 9 and alleged that Thomas used AI to alter the interview. In the new AI version shared by Thomas, the interviewer is seen saying:

"After listening to all of that, I see why you had two failed marriages.. We should encourage women not to leave marriages.. Of course, there are exceptions like abuse and other things... But its not all about you.. You make decisions that's good for the outcome of your children.."

Along with the video, Thomas wrote in the caption that Williams needed a "better PR person". In response to it, Williams posted a news piece about the same, along with a screenshot of her DM with Thomas. She further wrote in the caption:

"@peterthomasrhoa you have more to worry about than my national press tour ….“clink CLINK” 🚔… Always trying and reaching out in private & public bashing me😂 #WeirdosleftOnRead #SheTiredYall #TaxAvoidance #ExposeAll2025LetsGoooo”

Meanwhile, the Shade Room shared the complete interaction on their Instagram page. Netizens took to the comment section of the post, where one netizen commented:

Netizens reacted as Porsha Williams accused Peter of certain things (Image via Instagram / @godddess._)

Others also reacted similarly, where one netizen said that he should focus on paying taxes as he pleaded guilty to tax fraud in December 2024.

Netizens reacted as Porsha Williams post (Image via Instagram / @romello_833 / @ prettylilah__ / @ribhumangaka)

Others also commented on how people can't distinguish between AI-altered content and reality.

Netizens reacted as Porsha Williams post(Image via Instagram / @naerenee / @4itsrox / @the_bibliophilic_soul)

Peter Thomas allegedly used AI to alter Porsha Williams’ The View interview

Bravo debuted season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on March 9. Days before the show, Peter Thomas, the ex-husband of RHOA member Cynthia, posted the AI video of Porsha Williams where she was being criticised for her second divorce. He shared it on his Instagram on March 7 and wrote in the caption:

“Yo, when does it get better for Ms Porsche W, she can’t get a break, she needs a better PR person. Getting kill on a national platform like this isn’t good..”

The video came three days after Porsha Williams talked candidly about her ongoing divorce on The View on March 5. The Bravo actress, who made a comeback to Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, talked about her return to the show, what had changed since she left, and how she was handling her divorce from estranged husband Simon Goubadia.

Williams told the ladies after she sat down:

“I feel like I have aged a lot, but wisdom has come with it!”

The interview came three months after Thomas was given an 18-month prison sentence after pleading guilty to tax fraud, as reported by People on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

Thomas, the ex-husband of RHOA alum Cynthia Bailey, has been additionally ordered to pay $2.5 million in reparations to the IRS. He will spend two years on supervised probation after being released.

Prosecutors claimed that Thomas avoided paying more than $2 million in employment taxes for many firms from 2017 to 2023. According to the ruling in his case, the court has suggested that he will not have to surrender into custody until July 2025.

