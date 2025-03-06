"Disingenuous" - Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams addresses Simon Guobadia’s immigration detainment

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams has filed court documents alleging that her estranged husband Simon Guobadia's detention by Immigration and Customs Enforcement was "self-inflicted" due to his own immigration status issues.

According to filings obtained from the divorce proceedings by PEOPLE magazine on March 5, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star submitted a 10-page response regarding Guobadia's emergency motion.

Williams filed for divorce in February 2024, while they had dual wedding ceremonies in November 2022. Guobadia requested the hearing be changed from Zoom to in-person, then later cited his February 19 ICE detention at Stewart Detention Center in Lumpkin, Georgia as reason for postponement. In her court filing, Williams stated:

"Husband's attempt to avoid the consequences of his own request is disingenuous and a continuation of his pattern of delay tactics throughout this litigation.

Regarding his detention, it further read:

"Husband’s assertion that his detention was unforeseeable is without merit as his current situation is a direct result of his choices, and no equitable basis exists to justify a continuance due to circumstances he knowingly risked."

Despite Williams' objections, a judge granted Guobadia's motion on February 26, with no new date set for the hearing.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams' court filing commented on her estranged husband's immigration situation. The documents alleged that Guobadia's detention resulted from his own actions related to his immigration status. As per documents obtained by People Magazine, the filing mentioned:

"Georgia law does not confer any absolute right for Husband to attend hearings, and even if such a right existed, it would be considered waived when Husband's unavailability is due to his own deliberate actions, including, upon information and belief, his multiple attempts to illegally enter and remain the United States, which resulted in his most recent detention.”

Williams stated during divorce proceedings that she had expressed concerns regarding her husband's immigration status. She indicated that Guobadia was aware of his ongoing immigration challenges, which included multiple rejections of citizenship applications.

Guobadia's defense and background

Simon Guobadia immigrated to the United States from Nigeria in 1982 and built a successful business career. He founded SIMCOL Petroleum Limited Company in 2007, which supplies refined fuels throughout the southeastern United States.

Prior to this venture, he worked as a Certified Public Accountant, focusing on accounting, audit, and tax consulting for several global firms. Guobadia holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from the University of District Columbia.

Court documents include a signed affidavit from Guobadia's attorney stating his "personal testimony" was essential at the hearing. In contrast, Williams claimed in her response that there was no legal requirement for Guobadia to attend the hearing in person because it involved "contract interpretation" of their prenuptial agreement rather than "factual disputes."

Beyond his business ventures, Guobadia has invested in Atlanta-area restaurants, including The Republic, DAS BBQ II, and American Cut Steakhouse. He has also produced several films, including Jail House Dogs (2012) and Son of the South (2020).

Timeline of relationship and legal battle

Real Housewives of Atlanta stars Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia went public with their relationship on social media in May 2021 after a brief courtship. This announcement came after Guobadia's recent separation from Falynn Guobadia, another personality from the show.

The pair celebrated their union through dual wedding ceremonies in late November 2022. They first honored Guobadia's heritage with a traditional Nigerian ceremony attended by 250 guests.

Guobadia has been married three times previously. His relationship with Falynn lasted approximately two years, beginning in June 2019 and concluding with separation in April 2021, before finalizing their divorce that July.

Williams entered the marriage as a mother to Pilar Jhena from her previous engagement to Dennis McKinley. The marriage lasted just over a year before the Real Housewives of Atlanta star initiated divorce proceedings in February 2024. Although she contested Guobadia's motion to postpone their prenuptial agreement hearing, the court ruled in his favor on February 26.

