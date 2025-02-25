"About to be a Mommi of THREEEEE"— Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sanya Richards announces pregnancy with husband Aaron Ross

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sanya Richards-Ross announced her third pregnancy with husband Aaron Ross on February 23, 2025 via Instagram. The couple dressed in themed outfits, with Aaron Ross wearing an all-black suit with an animal print stole on his shoulder.

She posted several photos, including one where Richards-Ross held up three fingers, signalling baby number three. She captioned the post:

"40 + 1…I knew this birthday would be special but this was A LOT more than I could have imagined. On this birthday and my 15 YEAR ANNIVERSARY… @rossboy31 and I will be adding one more little prince or princess to our crew. My birthday and anniversary is actually on the 26th but we're celebrating today so let's just pretend…. Haha. Love y'alll. I'm about to be a Mommi of THREEEEEE AHHHHHHH!!!!"

The announcement comes approximately 14 months after welcoming their second son in December 2023.

Olympic gold medalist and Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sanya Richards-Ross pregnant with third baby

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sanya Richards, age 39, and Aaron Ross, age 42, posed for photos at a "Coming to America" themed celebration where she displayed her growing baby bump.

The Olympic gold medalist revealed the news just days before her 40th birthday and 15th wedding anniversary, both falling on February 26. They currently parent two young sons. Their firstborn, Aaron Jermain Ross II, nicknamed "Deuce," is 7 years old.

The couple welcomed baby Asani Legend in December 2023, who just celebrated his first birthday a couple months ago. Couple featured in Real Housewives of Atlanta seasons 14 and 15.

The show captured her busy life juggling motherhood with her oldest son while navigating the challenges toward having another baby.

The third pregnancy announcement garnered immediate attention. As of writing this, the reality TV star's post has already gathered 182,000+ likes and 6,600+ comments within two days.

Cynthia Bailey, Sanya's friend from season 16, commented with a "Congrats (party popper emoji)" while cast member Monyetta Shaw-Carter wrote:

"Congratulations beautiful!!! Such a blessing!!!! You guys look amazing! I know it was a time!!! I hate that we missed the celebration. We just got back from the kids vacay late last night. Love y’all!!"

RHOA alum Sheree Whitfield added her support. She commented:

"Aaaahhhhh CONGRATULATIONS!!! Such a blessing."

Previous pregnancy journey

Richards-Ross openly shared her fertility challenges on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. During a 2023 episode, she revealed details about a devastating pregnancy loss that occurred before conceiving Asani.

The reality TV star explained that while everything had seemed fine at her five-week checkup, she received difficult news at her seven-week appointment.

"She (Dr. Jackie) told me that the baby wasn't growing and it looked like it was no longer a viable pregnancy," Richards-Ross said in a confessional during the show.

Sanya Richards had planned a dilation and curettage procedure after a weekend in New York, but things took an unexpected turn.

Richards-Ross described the experience as "the most traumatic miscarriage" when she had to be rushed to the hospital in an ambulance.

After this period, Richards-Ross announced her second pregnancy to PEOPLE Magazine in July 2023, leading to the birth of Asani in December of that year.

Sanya Richards-Ross's professional background

Before joining reality television, she raced to four Olympic gold medals across three Games, first winning with the 4×400-meter relay team at Athens in 2004.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star star returned to the Olympic stage in Beijing 2008, grabbing gold in the relay and bronze in the 400-meter sprint.

London 2012 brought her another win when she won both the individual 400-meter and another relay gold.

After a hamstring injury ended her Olympic hopes in 2016, Richards-Ross moved to the broadcast booth with NBC Sports. She provided analysis for the Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympics as well.

Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 will air on March 9, 2025.

