Who is Brian Peck? Everything to know about Drake Bell's alleged abuser

Brian Peck, a guest star on the fifth season of Boy Meets World, recently made headlines when cast members discussed the convicted child abuser on their podcast, Boy Meets World. In the fifth season of the podcast, Peck, an American Jewish actor, narrator, and filmmaker, made two guest appearances.

Peck was detained in August 2003 on several charges stemming from accusations of s*xual abuse of minors, according to reports published in Variety.

He pleaded "no contest" in 2004 to accusations of engaging in oral copulation with a minor under the age of sixteen and engaging in indecent conduct with a 14- or 15-year-old.

Peck is known for his work in movies, including X-Men and X2: X-Men United

Brian Peck is a Jewish American actor from Huntington, Indiana, USA, known for his roles in popular movies like X-Men, X2: X-Men United, Return of the Living Dead, Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy. Peck served as a dialogue coach for Bell on Nickelodeon's The Amanda Show (which starred Bell) and All That (1998).

Meanwhile, the new docuseries, Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, explores the claims of alleged s*xual assault that occur behind the scenes of Nickelodeon programs. The docuseries is expected to feature several former child stars speaking out against Peck, but Drake Bell is an actor who is finally ready to share his experience.

After a two-decade silence, Bell has come forward to talk about the s*xual assault he suffered at the hands of Nickelodeon dialogue coach Brian Peck. In the documentary, Bell says it happened while dialogue coaching on Nickelodeon's All That and The Amanda Show. It is the first time Bell has talked about his experience in public.

A description from ID, as reported by Variety, stated:

"The clip reveals that former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell will be sharing publicly, for the first time, the story of the abuse he suffered at the hands of Brian Peck, his former dialogue coach who was found guilty in 2004 for his crimes against Drake and ordered to register as a s*x offender.”

The podcast cohosts alleged that Brian Peck used pretenses to convince them of his innocence back in 2003. They said that Peck changed the narrative to make himself appear like the real victim. They also related how the relatives of the victims had chastised them for first accepting Peck's story.

Friedle, one of the cohosts, acknowledged that at first, he had sided with Peck, stating, "My friend, this can't be." The other individual must be at blame." Despite the criticism they faced, Friedle thought Peck's account of what happened was very credible.

What is Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV about?

Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV is a docuseries that will delve into the experiences of former child artists who encountered racism, misogyny, and violence while working on popular Dan Schneider's Nickelodeon shows. Schneider is known for the Sam & Cat, iCarly, The Amanda Show, Drake & Josh, and Zoey 101 shows.

According to a press release's claim, the docuseries will reveal an allegedly “insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, s*xism, racism, and inappropriate dynamics with its underage stars and crew” on the set of hit Nickelodeon.

While Bell will talk candidly about his purported encounter with Brian Peck, other subjects who will be included in the documentary assert that "having a job with Dan was like having a violent relationship."

The four-part docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV premieres on Investigation Discovery on March 17 and 18.