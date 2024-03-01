What is Amz22K? Joe Rogan and Katt Williams podcast interview taken over by mass crypto comments 

Comedian Katt Williams recently appeared on Joe Rogan’s podcast. The duo had a candid discussion on numerous topics, from the government controlling Hollywood to California’s ban on flavored vapes. Unexpectedly, their comment section that was spammed with "Amz22K" garnered immense traction online.

For the uniniated, Amz22K is an Amazon bitcoin which can be used for trading and also purchasing products on the retail website.

After the recent podcast, X user @TobyTurner was one of the many who took to the social networking site today to mention that Amz22K was the most discussed concept under Joe Rogan's YouTube comment section, following his conversation with Katt Williams. Here is what he wrote on X:

Reddit user u/gheezer123 also took to the r/JoeRogan subreddit to claim that Katt Williams and Joe Rogan’s interaction about "Annunaki" was “clowning some of you.”

Amz22K explained: Netizens discuss the cryptocurrency following Joe Rogan’s recent podcast episode

YouTube channel Cointelegraph revealed that Amazon had “opened up the pre-sale for their new Amz Amazon token. Private investors can use invitational links which are currently available to jump into the pre-sale to get some AMZ before its planned launch in March or April.”

The YouTuber also revealed that the Amz22K coins could be used in the Amazon Wallet app to trade Bitcoins or to buy products from Amazon.

As many continue to speak about the cryptocurrency, some have been weary of it in the past. According to Crypto News, a fake Amazon token pre-sale was taking place in 2023. They noted that scammers had set up the sale using fake domains.

Some social media users got into a hilarious conversation about crypto coin, following the latest Joe Rogan podcast episode. A few reactions to crypto being spammed under the comment section read:

What else did Katt Williams and Joe Rogan discuss on the latter’s podcast?

In the three-hour-long podcast discussion, the duo spoke about how Hollywood was reportedly not real and was created by the government in reality. Williams asserted that:

“Hollywood is not really there to entertain you. Like, that’s great if that happens, but propaganda is important to all civilizations.”

The conversation then shifted to spy balloons and UFOs. At one point, the comedian spoke about the cultural significance of menthol cigarettes.

Katt Williams went viral today after his January appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, where he claimed that Hollywood was forcing Black performers to wear dresses.

He stated in the podcast that actor Martin Lawrence attempted to get Williams in his “first dress” for the 2011 film Big Momma’s House: Like Father, Like Son. Williams claimed that he turned down the role after expressing immense disappointment.