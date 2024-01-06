What did Katt Williams say about Harvey Weinstein? Legendary comedian makes a shocking claim against former film producer

Comedian Katt Williams, during a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay on January 3, revealed that Harvey Weinstein offered to perform oral s*x on him during a meeting at his agency.

"They canceled me for talking about Harvey Weinstein before the thing came out. But he offered to suck my p***s in front of all my people at my agency. What am I supposed to do? He did all of that, I'm thinking I'm the only Black person on the script - I get there, it's three other Black guys on there. Whew - huh? I told him no, What y'all do?"

The news comes after Weinstein was charged with sexual assault in 2018. As per The Guardian, he was found guilty of three out of seven felonies in 2020 and received a 23-year sentence.

Weinstein currently serves at the Mohawk Correctional Facility in New York and is scheduled to be released in 2043. However, from there, he will be taken into custody and transferred to a prison in California for another 16 years.

Katt Williams on Harvey Weinstein, making an "advance" on him

During the interview, Katt Williams talked about how several people in the industry have used a "shortcut" to success by giving in to bizarre demands from those in power. He said that although he never made such demands, Weinstein allegedly tried to make an advance.

Katt Williams also added saying:

"And this is why when I walk in a room, heads go down. Behind my back, I'm nothing. I'm just a regular old comedian that's bitter and jealous. But in my face?"

Katt Williams also spoke against Rickey Smiley, Cedric the Entertainer, Steve Harvey, and others revealing why he isn't afraid of being blackballed.

He said that these personalities are "not powerful". He also allegedly claimed that people sold their souls in Hollywood and acted like it didn't happen.

"They have all the assets and resources they don't. But let's get on the line and see if that factors in. I guarantee that it don't."

He accused archenemy Cedric the Entertainer of stealing his joke, criticized his looks and called him a "walrus with no talent."

We found out he can't sing, can't dance and doesn't write jokes. He did four comedy specials. They're so bad."

Katt called Steve Harvey a "potato head." He then called Smiley a liar and claimed the latter misled him about a role. When Shannon asked him about his relationship with the three comedians, Katt claimed that they had been conspiring against him for years and that they had been a group for 30 years.