Joe Rogan Spotify deal: How much is the UFC commentator getting paid to renew deal with the audio streaming company?

Joe Rogan has reportedly signed a new bumper multi-year deal with Spotify for The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. The show has been available exclusively on the multimedia streaming platform since 2020 and has ranked as its most popular for the last three years.

Rogan originally started the podcast on Dec. 24, 2009. Since then, he's released over 2,200 episodes, each averaging 2-3 hours. The show often attracts notable guests ranging from stand-up comics and actors to scientists and conspiracy theorists.

When Rogan isn't on the commentary team for a UFC pay-per-view event, he hosts a special 'Fight Companion' episode featuring his close friends watching the fights while discussing various topics. Considering the range of subjects discussed on the podcast, there's undoubtedly something to indulge in for everyone.

Given how popular The Joe Rogan Experience is, it's no surprise that Spotify wanted to renew their deal with the 56-year-old. According to Variety, Rogan's new deal is worth $250 million, and the show will now be available to stream on other platforms like Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and YouTube.

According to Variety's report, Spotify will work closely with Rogan to "maximize the audience of his show across platforms" and will handle distribution and ad sales for the podcast. The UFC commentator will receive a guaranteed minimum fee from the company and a cut of advertising revenue.

Joe Rogan details what led to him ditching left-leaning political beliefs

Joe Rogan recently went off on American left-wing politics and explained why he stopped identifying as one of them. The UFC commentator also slammed politicians for making Democrat-run states echo chambers for their leftist ideology, leaving no room for open-minded political discourse.

Although Rogan's political beliefs are often categorized as libertarian, the 56-year-old has made it clear that he doesn't intend to limit himself to any particular side of the political spectrum.

In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast with Bobby Lee (JRE #2090), he sounded off on the American left. Admitting that he was once a part of the "left-leaning" brigade, he said:

"I used to be part of the 'blue bubble' and 100% a left-leaning person who lived in Los Angeles. I never voted Republican my whole life and was very left-leaning, especially with social issues... California went nuts, man. It's gone, full communist... Their approach to law enforcement is so insane. The no cash bail, the letting people out for committing violent crimes, not stopping people for stealing... Trans women in women's bathrooms."

