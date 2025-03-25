"This sounds very on brand actually" — Internet reacts to reports of a heated confrontation between Sherri Shepherd and Nia Long

American actress and comedian Sherri Shepherd recently addressed a dispute with a celebrity during the opening night of Othello at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City on March 23, 2025. While Sherri did not disclose the celebrity's name, an insider for Page Six alleged that it was Nia Long.

Speaking on her talk show on Monday, March 24, Sherri Shepherd recounted the incident, stating that she greeted the celebrity at the event, but the latter did not respond to her in the same way. According to Shepherd, the celebrity accused her of “shading” her. Sherri further stated:

“I said to her, ‘No, I haven’t.’ Because I was really confused. And she goes, ‘Yes, you have.’ And then she just walked off.”

Although Nia Long’s representative has not shared any response so far, Sherri Shepherd told the celebrity to confront her on her show so that they can speak to each other about the problems between them. She also clarified the celebrity's allegations as she said:

“I would say to unnamed celebrity, because you think I shaded you – which means you watch my show – I don’t know who you think I am. I think you get me confused with somebody, one of the bloggers or the influencers, because I know I didn’t shade you.”

Meanwhile, netizens took to the comments section of Hollywood Unlocked’s Instagram post to share their reactions. One of them also claimed that it had nothing to do with Nia’s personality in real life and wrote:

“Everyone saying this sounds out of Nia’s character.. no baby this sounds very on brand actually.”

A user reacts (Image via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

While some dismissed Nia Long’s alleged involvement, others speculated that the claim could be true, with one user alleging that Nia has been “confrontational.”

Online responses (Images via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

Online responses (Images via Instagram/@hollywoodunlocked)

Sherri Shepherd said that she won’t reveal the name of the celebrity

While speaking on a new episode of her show, Sherri, the Trial & Error star said that she was speaking to actor Devale Ellis and his wife, Khadeen Ellis, at Othello’s opening night on Sunday. Sherri claimed that she was suddenly held by someone in the arm and turned around.

Although Sherri Shepherd said that the celebrity would remain “nameless,” she responded to the celebrity’s shading claims and said:

“Now, let me tell you something. First of all, I know who I shade because I don’t shade many people. It might be one person I shade. And I never have shaded this unnamed celebrity.”

Sherri said that her mood was fine until the celebrity made the allegations against her and walked away after the confrontation. Sherri claimed that she told the celebrity to avoid such behavior.

Additionally, Shepherd stated that she waited for a few minutes in the bathroom during the interval so that she could speak to the celebrity. However, the celebrity never showed up. Reflecting on the moment, she said:

“You wanna tell me I shaded you? No, no. You don’t get to pull me and turn me around like we in a dang gone cartoon, and then you walk away.”

While Nia Long has been rumored to be the “unnamed celebrity,” she has not replied to Sherri Shepherd’s claims until now.

