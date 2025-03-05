What did Sherri Shepherd say about Megan Thee Stallion's dress? Oscars afterparty dress comments spark online debate 

Sherri Shepherd shared her opinion on Megan Thee Stallion’s recent outfit choices, on her show, Sherri. On March 4, she opined that celebrities need to rethink the outfits they choose to wear on the red carpet. She discussed the singer’s Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty gown in extensive detail in one of her latest episodes.

Megan Thee Stallion turned heads with her all-green ensemble that included a long skirt and feathers around her bodice. The Savage rapper did not wear a top with the outfit but chose to cover her chest with pasties and some feathers.

Addressing the same, Sherri Shepherd said on her show:

“I say this with all the love that I have: ladies, this is not it. And I say this because there are young women, young girls who are looking up to you. You’re gonna have these young ladies emulating you.”

Addressing Stallion directly, Shepherd said:

“Megan Thee Stallion, I love you. I do. But I’m so upset because God gave you a legitimate gift. You are amazing with your lyrical rhymes and how smart you are.”

When addressing sentiments of how celebrities are not obligated to be role models, Shepherd said:

“But here’s the thing, it comes with the territory. You can’t escape it… These young girls who are emulating you, they don’t have security around them. So they’re emulating you and they go to these parties and something tragic could happen. These are our future, these young women and young men.”

During the show, Shepherd also discussed Julia Fox’s, Bianca Censori’s and Zoë Kravitz styles. Speaking about Kravitz, Shepherd said on her show:

“We blurred it all. You could see everything. Zoë Kravitz graced us with her butt crack. You could see everything."

Sherri also addressed Bianca Censori’s recent Grammys appearance where she bared it all on the Red Carpet. Meanwhile, some other reactions to Shepherd’s comments on the rapper read:

“I make my own rules; I make my own decisions”- Megan Thee Stallion addresses afterparty look with InStyle

Speaking about creating the unique dress, Megan Thee Stallion told InStyle on the red carpet that people were “confused” about how to dress her due to her physique. She stated that the team managed to understand her body and create something that would suit her. She added:

“I make my own rules; I make my own decisions. I’m dressing the way that makes me feel the most confident and comfortable.”

Speaking about her fashion evolution, the 30-year-old added:

“Sometimes I look at old pictures, and I'm like, Oh, my God, what the hell are you going through? And then I look at pictures before that, and I'm like, 'Yeah, this is where you should have stayed.' In high school and college (early Megan), I would literally have on the smallest top I could find and a pair of baggy cargo pants.”

Megan Thee Stallion said that she has “reverted back to what feels comfortable.”

