When was Jackboy in prison? Florida rapper accuses former friend Kodak Black of snitching in the past

In an Instagram Live session, Jackboy claimed that his former friend Kodak Black snitched on him while in prison in 2018.

Jackboy's live stream comes roughly a year after he was arrested in Port St. Lucie (on March 13, 2024) on multiple felony weapon and drug allegations. Per WPTV, Jackboy - born Pierre Delince - was arrested during a traffic stop conducted by the gang intelligence detectives, a branch of the police force.

Per police reports, Delince was driving a Chevrolet Suburban, which was stopped after multiple traffic infractions. As Pierre was recognized from older police interactions, his car was searched, from which a handgun, a vape, and commercial packages of marijuana were found.

A free man for nearly a year, Jackboy referenced Kodak Black's prison time from 2018, when the ZEZE rapper was arrested on multiple felony charges, including child neglect, grand firearm theft, possession of marijuana, and firearm by a convicted felon. Black has been in and out of prison multiple times between 2015 and 2023.

Kodak Black and Jackboy were friends before their music careers started

Per HotNewHiHop, Kodak Black and Jackboy - who started beefing around 2020, were longtime friends, with both of them being raised in Florida's Pompano Beach. Both of them shared a dream of beating poverty and making it big in life, over which they bonded in their early years. They also faced similar crimes, getting into legal trouble over committing credit card fraud, robbery, and battery.

Their relationship reportedly soured when Kodak Black, after being released from prison in 2020, started to blame Jackboy for his beef with YoungBoy. By 2021, the rappers started taking hits at each other over social media, with the Mopstick rapper unfollowing Jackboy on Instagram soon afterward.

In March 2022, Kodak also attempted to mend their differences, saying about Jackboy in the Big Facts Podcast:

"You know I love that lil n***a… I would never open up my platform to you if there wasn’t no love. I could’ve kept the n***a as just a n***a that I know but I gave the n***a all the game and all that tight time because it was genuine love."

Later that year, in December 2022 - when things appeared to die down between the two - Jackboy challenged Kodak Black to a boxing challenge, placing $2 million on the match between them and saying:

"I would put up $2 million right now to fight Yak in the ring on some Jake Paul shit that man ain’t gon do that… That boy can go get trained by God, boy I’m gon beat this boy ass boy. That’s like a little brother like you know, say your little brother don’t matter how good he get or what he learn in life you just could whoop him."

Whether or not the match ever came to happen later was not disclosed. In 2023, a shootout that happened following Jackboy's concert in Miami led to six women being killed.

Later, investigators alleged that the gang members involved in the shootout targeted the wrong vehicle and were initially aiming for the rapper's entourage. Officials also reported that the shooters were allegedly associates of Kodak Black, but there was no evidence linking the Skrilla rapper to the crime.

Last month, Kodak Black was spotted eating chicken while sitting in the middle of the road. The video clip of the rapper was later shared on social media, where it went viral, sparking concern among netizens. After Kanye West saw the video, he tweeted that he was going to Miami to get his "brother" and help him.

