"Wasn’t this the guy that Ye went to go save?" — Internet confused over Kodak Black visiting the White House week after disturbing street video

Kodak Black was recently pictured at the White House's Black History Month reception on February 20, 2025, days after a seemingly concerning video about the rapper spread online. In the video, the rapper was seen sitting in the middle of a street, eating chicken from a takeout container while being filmed by two men.

The video raised concerns about Kodak Black's mental and physical state, with many wondering why no one seemed to be helping him. Kanye West also seemingly shared the sentiment as he took to his X page to reply to the video, telling his followers that he wanted to help the rapper, who was seen wearing a Donda chain in the clip.

For context, Donda is the name of Ye's late mother, and also the name of his 10th album.

"He's actually wearing this Donda chain and, it's not just cause he's wearing a chain but it's like, how he's sitting here wearing this chain unless something saying to go and get my brother, and I thought about it before, I was like, "Man I should go down to Miami. Maybe I could be the person that could make a difference"," West said in a video.

So, it stands to reason that people were surprised to see Kodak Black at the White House after recent concerns over his health, with one X user asking:

"I’m confused, wasn’t this the guy that Ye went to go save?"

Several netizens shared the sentiment, hoping Kodak Black got the help he needed.

"I hope someone got this man help," one person tweeted.

"Didn't I just see this guy geeked out eating chicken in the middle of the street a week ago," another person added.

"Bro was crashing out eating food in the middle of the street now he on the white house account," someone else commented.

"Oh, he's good now, kanye helped him out," another user wrote.

However, others were seemingly surprised to see Kodak Black at the White House, dubbing it "truly wild." Here are some of their reactions.

"This is truly wild," one person posted.

"What a time to be alive (laughing emoji)," another person added.

"He is on an epic adventure this month," someone else commented.

"From chicken wings on the street to the White House, man life’s crazy," another user tweeted.

Donald Trump pardoned Kodak Black in 2021

Donald Trump pardoned Kodak Black, Lil Wayne, and several others for one of his final acts as the president in 2021. Black was sentenced to prison in 2019 for firearm-related charges. According to the BBC, he was granted clemency due to his philanthropic work, with the White House saying in a statement at the time:

"Black is a prominent artist and community leader. He has committed to supporting a variety of charitable efforts, such as providing educational resources to students and families of fallen law enforcement officers and the underprivileged."

Since then, Black has shown his support for Donald Trump, taking to his Instagram in September 2022 to say that Trump was "the best thing for America,” adding that he needed to be "in office forever."

Black also continued his endorsement for Trump during an October 2023 episode of Drink Champs, saying:

“I f**k with that boy. He a Gemini like me."

Kodak Black was one of the many artists invited to the White House for the Black History Month reception on February 20, 2025. According to Billboard, Boosie Badazz and Rod Wave were also at the ceremony.

On a professional front, Kodak Black released two new songs on Valentine's Day, titled Single Again and Cluck. This came after the rapper released his new album, Gift for the Streets, in December 2024.

