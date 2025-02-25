"Fame is something you should consent to" — Grimes requests people to stop posting photos of her and Elon Musk's 4-year-old child 

In an interview on a Zoom call on February 14, 2025, Canadian singer Grimes aka Claire Elise Boucher recently spoke to Time about former partner Elon Musk. For the unversed, Grimes and Musk share three children together: X Æ A-Xii (4), Exa Dark Sideræl (3), and Techno Mechanicus (2). In the interview, Grimes was asked about her son X appearing at the Oval Office with dad Elon.

Ad

"There were a lot of reactions online when you tweeted about your son X’s appearance in the Oval Office. What was your reaction to that moment?" the interviewer asked.

Ad

Grimes responded that while many outlets claimed that she "slammed" Musk through the tweets, according to the singer, she was only replying. She further urged people to not share photos and videos of her child with Elon, on social media.

"I would really like people to stop posting images of my kid everywhere. I think fame is something you should consent to. Obviously, things will just be what they are. But I would really, really appreciate that. I can only ask, so I'm just asking," the singer additionally stated.

Ad

For context, on February 11, 2025, Grimes shared a tweet addressing the time when Elon took their son to the Oval Office. In the tweet, she wrote that her young son was not supposed to be in public that way. The tweet came after an X user tagged to Grimes and complimented her four-year-old son's polite behavior when he was with his dad at the Oval Office.

In a series of now-removed tweets, Grimes called out Elon Musk for apparently not responding to their child's medical crisis. She further added that if he didn't want to connect to her directly, he could hire someone to address her concerns. In another tweet dated February 20, she wrote:

Ad

"I'm not giving any details but he won't respond to texts call or emails and has skipped every meeting our child will suffer life long impairment if he doesn't respond."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Grimes previously claimed that Elon Musk became "unrecognizable" amid the custody battle last year

Grimes and Elon Musk were in a relationship till 2022 starting from 2018. As aforementioned, the former couple even share three kids together. In November 2024, the custody battle between the pair was settled, as confirmed by a court official who said the same to Business Insider.

Ad

On November 20, 2024, Grimes took to X, sharing her situation during the custody battle with Musk. In the lengthy post, the singer claimed that her modelling career and Instagram posts were used as excuses for her to not have the custody of her three children. She then added in the tweet:

"This is only what can be said publicly, since most of my experience these last years should remain behind closed doors.."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While Grimes publicly spoke about the custody battle, Tesla CEO Elon Musk never opened up about the same on social media. The billionaire also has not responded to any statements that Grimes made in the latest interview.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback