“Cast her in an action movie”— Fans in a frenzy over BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s fight sequence in Maroon 5’s ‘Priceless’ MV

The American pop band Maroon 5's surprise collaboration song Priceless, featuring BLACKPINK member Lisa, was released on May 2, 2025, over a week after being teased.

This release comes after Lisa's solo performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Fans were surprised by the collaboration and shared their excitement on social media. Following the song's release, fans began praising Lisa's vocals and her performance in the music video.

"Lisa knows kickboxing irl. Now, please cast her in an action movie," one X user wrote.

Fans appreciated the tight script of the music video. Despite its short duration, the video conveyed a story that can be considered a prologue to a longer version.

"I NEED LISA IN AN ACTION MOVIE IMMEDIATELY" a user wrote.

"ANOTHER HIT!!! LISA ATE HER VERSE AS USUAL AND THE MV IS SO GOOD" a fan wrote.

"The music video is sooo addictive. Like it’s only one setting, one act, yet it’s sooo charming!" another fan replied.

Fans also compared the music video to Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie-starrer movie Mr and Mrs Smith. Fans particularly loved the music video's action sequences and hoped to see Lisa in an action movie.

"It’s very Mr and Mrs Smith! It’s so good but it’s too short!!" a fan wrote.

"A certified summer hit, what a bop I knew my girl lisa would slide through on anything but maroon 5 laid a solid sound down for it. Gonna be on heavy rotation on my playlist, iktr" a user replied

Priceless by Maroon 5 featuring BLACKPINK's LISA: review

The music video for Priceless by Maroon 5 and LISA features the pop band's lead singer, Adam Levine, alongside Lisa. In the video, Lisa and Levine are tasked with eliminating their opponent as they arrive at a restaurant.

Dressed in a stylish snake-print bodycon dress, Lisa looks every bit the part as she embarks on her secret mission, while Levine sports a sleek black suit and a crew cut. The duo engages in a playful chase in this short music video, with Lisa frequently evading Levine.

Gliding through glass-walled buildings and elevators, they enter a physical confrontation only to yield to their mutual attraction. The song is enjoyable from start to finish, embodying the catchy pop style the band is known for. While the lyrics may not feature anything particularly striking, they remind fans that Lisa is also a talented vocalist and skilled rapper.

2025 began with a bang for Lisa with her acting debut in The White Lotus season 3 as Mook. This was followed by the release of her solo studio album, Alter Ego, and a performance at the Oscars during the tribute segment for James Bond. Lisa's collaboration with Maroon 5, titled Priceless, adds to her impressive list of partnerships with Western artists such as Doja Cat, Rosalia, Raye, and Future, among others.

