"I don’t think I would've told anyone that" - Netizens react as Kodak Black says women love his "beautiful skin" despite him not showering every day

Recently, rapper Kodak Black alleged that women reportedly love his "beautiful skin" despite him not showering every day. In a livestream, which was uploaded on Instagram on April 30, Black said,

Ad

“All women, all the women say they love my skin. Especially for a nig*ga that don’t even bathe every day….

Ad

Trending

He added:

“I don't shower every day. So like when they're touching me and be like, oh, you got some soft, beautiful skins. You got smooth skins…”

Once the video was re-uploaded by the Shade Room on Instagram the same day, it garnered netizens’ reactions. They flooded the comment section of the post to react to the whole thing.

Many made fun of the rapper and criticised him for sharing such details with the public. One even said that they wouldn't have told this to anyone.

Ad

Netizens reacted to Black's recent confession (Image via Instagram / @misterwilson53)

Others also reacted in a similar way, as one said that people should not tell the media everything, while another one said that they are not surprised that the rapper doesn’t take a bath every day.

Ad

(Image via Instagram / @kenaaliyah / @mslala121 / @riviepooh)

On the other hand, others claimed that women are allegedly attracted to him because of his money.

Ad

(Image via Instagram / @blissfulmindz / @aniyah.duhhhh / @teamjreall)

Kodak Black recently confessed about not taking a bath every day

During the same livestream, which was later shared by The Shade Room, ZEZE rapper continued, claiming that he reportedly avoids taking showers since he dislikes applying lotion or oils daily. Kodak concluded:

Ad

“I’m like what I don’t shower, not every day. I be like bruh.. I don’t want lotion or oils, not every day.”

Ad

This wasn’t the first time Kodak Black discussed not taking a shower every day. According to Complex's February 28, 2022 story, the Florida rapper discussed his opinions on taking a daily shower on February 25 on Atlanta's 105.3 The Beat, saying that men reportedly don't have to "hop in the sprayer every day."

According to Kodak Black, they are reportedly not required to take a daily bath. Kodak further informed hosts Kodaq and Jo Jo Alonso:

Ad

"Nig*as, we can rock. We ain't even got to hop in the sprayer every day, for real. We aint really got to hop in the sprayer for real like that."

Ad

Kodak Black didn't seem persuaded, even after Alonso pointed out that men also need to take care of their body odour. However, he pointed out that women need to take a shower every day.

He then continued:

“But y’all [women] gotta hop in that b*tch every day. Soon after we [have s*x] all kinds of shit and before.”

Meanwhile, seven months after the interview, Kodak Black made the headlines once again after having a video chat with his followers while taking a shower. However, things quickly became out of control as his phone fell.

Ad

On the other hand, the rapper has now released his new song Hold On on April 17, 2025. It is the soundtrack of the upcoming film RUN, which is releasing in theaters in September 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bias Sinha Bias has been a lifestyle trends writer at Sportskeeda since 2023. She holds a Master's degree in English and is currently pursuing a M.Ed degree. She has previously worked as a creative writing mentor, book editor, proofreader, content creator, and a academic content writer for close to 4 years.



Bias strives to report accurately and ethically by staying true to what she writes and keeping herself up-to-date about everything. She feels lucky to be working under responsible and helpful managers at Sportskeeda, who always push her to do her best.



Bias admires Michelle Obama and Selena Gomez because she sees them both as strong, independent women who have been through a lot but are still standing tall. She has had the privilege of interviewing India's very own Prince of Kolkata - Sourav Ganguly in her career so far.



In her leisure time, she reads, makes DIY crafts, paints, creates scrapbooks, and watches series, and is also working on her own novel. Know More