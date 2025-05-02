"This must be about the Swifties" — Internet reacts as Doja Cat blasts critics, asking them to “take a look in the mirror” instead of being on X

In an X post on May 1, 2025, Doja Cat urged people to spend less time online and more time living. She stated that streams don't determine a song's quality and suggested that critics might need support and love. Additionally, she encouraged people to "take a look in the mirror" to see if they are "proud of that person," writing:

Ad

"The amount of streams on a song isn't indicative of the quality or effort put into it. If you disagree with this you could be having an episode and should seek love from the outside. Go for a run. Take a look in the mirror and ask yourself in the safety of your mind if you are proud of that person or if you even like what you see."

Ad

Trending

In her post, she also wrote about not punishing or sabotaging oneself. Instead, she encouraged people to use this as an opportunity to become a "better version" of themselves and to start a "fulfilling life."

"Next, do not punish yourself. Do not sabotage. Rather take it as an opportunity to become an even better version of who you once were. Look at it as the beginning of a fulfilling life. You deserve an adventure. You deserve to feel the sun on your skin. Don't trade that for being on this app with the blinds drawn. You deserve more," she wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the reasons behind the post remain unclear, Doja Cat's words seemingly resonated with many. Some have speculated whether the post was aimed at a specific individual or group, with one user questioning whether it was directed at Taylor Swift or her fans.

For context, several critics have recently criticized Swift for allegedly being "chart-obsessed" by releasing multiple versions of her album, The Tortured Poets Department, to supposedly block other artists from overtaking her.

Ad

"This must be about the Swifties."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Several netizens echoed this sentiment, wondering if Doja Cat was referring to Megan Thee Stallion. This followed the Houston rapper's recent hints of disappointment regarding her streaming numbers for her latest single, Whenever. One user speculated that Doja Cat's post might be a means of self-reassurance.

"Lmaoo is she talking about Megan?" one user questioned.

"She talking about Megan definitely," another person added.

"Are u telling this to us or yourself," someone else commented.

Ad

"So you and Megan upset with the result of yall recent drops .. got it," one user wrote.

However, others agreed with Doja Cat's post, adding that people should be more "inclined to experience music" as an art than for streaming numbers.

"Clock it i’ll never let chart success dictate what song i listen to," one user posted.

"Truth because since when did streams equate to talent/ quality/ effort and success," another person added.

Ad

"I love that an artist as successful as you is saying this. FACTS. People should be inclined to experience music for literally any other reason than stream count," someone else said.

Doja Cat announced in the lineup for the F1 movie soundtrack

Doja Cat joins the lineup of artists featured in the soundtrack for the upcoming Apple Original Films' F1, starring Brad Pitt and Damson Idris. Other artists included on the album are Don Toliver, Ed Sheeran, BLACKPINK's Rosé, and Madison Beer, among others. The album and the movie are both expected to be released on June 27, 2025.

Ad

On April 30, Don Toliver released Lose My Mind, his collaborative song with Doja Cat. The track, set to be featured in the upcoming F1 movie, was released alongside a music video, which has garnered 915K views as of this article.

In other news, Doja Cat is reportedly working on her upcoming studio album, Vie. However, the rapper has yet to announce a potential release date. Vie will be her fifth album, following her 2023 LP, Scarlet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juhi Marzia With a strong love for the English language cultivated from a childhood filled with reading, Juhi aims to take her readers on a literary journey with every word she writes.



When she's not busy putting her pen to paper, Juhi can be found indulging in her hobbies, such as embroidering and crocheting, while binge-watching TV shows. Know More